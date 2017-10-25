Fats Domino Dead: Legendary Musician Dies At The Age Of 89

This is such sad news. Legendary jazz singer, Fats Domino, is dead at the age of 89. His daughter shared the news on Oct. 25.

Fats Domino has died at the age of 89 in New Orleans, his daughter, Adonica, confirmed to WWL-TV. Fats was an iconic jazz singer and piano player in the 50s and 60s, known for his hits like “Blueberry Hill,” “Ain’t That Shame” and “I’m Walkin’.” During and after his career, Fats was an important figure in New Orleans, and he was considered one of the founding fathers of rock ‘n roll. The 89-year-old was surrounded by his friends and family at the time of his death, according to his daughter. He was survived by his eight kids, all of whom he shared with ex-wife, Rosemary Hall.

Throughout his illustrious career, Fats was given a number of honors, including the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 1987. He was also one of the first musicians inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1986. Fats performed his final tour in 1995, and retired to his hometown of New Orleans, where he lived quite a modest life, doing very few public performances and appearances. When Hurricane Katrina hit in 2005, Fats decided to stay at his two-story home, which was built back in the 1960s. There were initial reports that the singer had died during the horrific storm, however, it was eventually confirmed that he had been rescued as his house was viciously destroyed amongst the flooding. He gave his last concert in 2007, and it’s been reported that his mental and physical help had been declining in recent years.

Fats first gained recognition thanks to his song “The Fat Man,” which was released in late 1949. Many consider this track to be the first rock ‘n roll song to sell one million copies. By 1955, he crossed over to the pop genre with “Ain’t That A Shame.” He released his debut album in November of that year, and from there, his career skyrocketed. Some of the biggest artists of all time, including John Lennon, Paul McCartney and Elvis Presley, have acknowledged Fats as an influence.

