Emma Stone Secretly Dating ‘SNL’ Writer/Director Dave McCary For Months

New couple alert?! Word has it Emma Stone has a new fella in her life! A report has surfaced that the ‘La La Land’ star has struck up a romance with ‘Saturday Night Live’ writer/director Dave McCary! Details!

They say the key to a woman’s heart is humor! We’re guessing that’s how Saturday Night Live writer and segment director Dave McCary, 32, started romancing Emma Stone, 28, according to Page Six! In June, she and the funnyman were reportedly spotted together at the premiere for Brigsby Bear, an indie movie Dave directed. This is Emma’s first high-profile relationship since parting ways with Andrew Garfield, 34, in 2015. Head here for tons more pics of the Oscar-winning actress!

Emma’s new rumored relationship follows a clear trend in Hollywood. It appears that the elite of the entertainment industry are falling hard to the comedy team behind Saturday Night Live! We previously reported that Ben Affleck, 45, and SNL producer Lindsay Shookus, 37, have gotten pretty close in recent months, even attending the Emmys together! And the couples forming around the legendary sketch comedy show don’t end there!

In June, we reported that Scarlett Johansson, 32, and Weekend Update anchor Colin Jost, 35, have begun dating! And, according to our insiders, their romance is really heating up! “Scarlett and Colin were definitely on a romantic date, rather than as just friends,” an eyewitness at The Palm in East Hampton told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They arrived and left together, and were caught up in each other throughout the meal. They even held hands across the table at one point. They clearly had no interest in any of the fellow diners, and they only had eyes for each other. Colin was the perfect gentleman throughout the evening, and, of course, paid the check in full in addition to holding the door open for Scarlett as they left.” It’s easy to see why everyone is falling for comedians. They are the life of the party! Something tells us this won’t be the end of SNL relationship rumors!

