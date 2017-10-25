Dr. Oz Majorly Shades Pregnant Kylie Jenner: ‘Focus On The Baby,’ Not Lip Injections

The debate over whether or not it’s safe for Kylie Jenner to continue getting lip injections while pregnant is at an all-time high, and now, Dr. Oz is weighing in — but not without throwing a major diss Kylie’s way!

When Dr. Oz appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Oct. 24, a caller had one very important question to ask him: If Kylie Jenner, 20, is pregnant, is it okay for her to get lip injections? “Lip injections in her mouth are fine to get,” the doctor said. “It will not be a problem.” Then, host Andy Cohen took things a step further, questioning whether or not face injections, like Botox, were also safe. “Should be fine,” Dr. Oz explained. “Shouldn’t be a problem. Those things are supposed to be inert, so they’re not going to cause an issue.”

However, that doesn’t mean he thinks the 20-year-old should run out and plump up her face during the pregnancy! “I would focus on the baby, not my face, at that point in my career,” he said. Oh, the shade is REAL! Kylie has not even officially confirmed the baby news herself, but that hasn’t stopped everyone from talking about it. In the months since the shocking reports first surfaced, the reality star has been remaining very low key, and has avoided being photographed at all costs. On the rare occasions we have seen her full body, it’s been in baggy clothing, hiding any signs of a bump.

Of course, Kylie isn’t the only Kardashian member expecting right now. Khloe Kardashian, 33, is also pregnant with her first child — although she hasn’t confirmed the news herself, either — while Kim Kardashian, 37, will welcome her third baby via surrogate at some point in the near future!

