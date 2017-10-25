DeMario Jackson Is Pissed About ‘Regular’ Arie Being ‘The Bachelor’: I’m Still Team Peter

Yikes. Former ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ star, DeMario Jackson, is going IN on the new ‘Bachelor’, Arie Luyendyk Jr. In a new interview, DeMario reveals he’s pretty bummed that it’s Arie — and that he thinks fan favorite Peter Kraus should be it.

DeMario Jackson, 30, is not holding back when it comes to Arie Luyendyk Jr., 36, being cast as The Bachelor. “My next shirts are going to be straight up ‘Peter is my Bachelor’ like straight up,” DeMario told The Rose Buds Podcast on Tuesday, October 24. “People were like pretending that they wanted it. People were like, ‘Well I think because he’s removed and blah, blah.’ And I’m like, ‘Yo, they brought a fake girlfriend on the show for me and this guy leaves his actual girlfriend for the show but yet he’s the Bachelor because of that but DeMario does it and it’s different and I’m like come on people.” Geez, tell us how you really feel, DeMario!

As for his reaction to hearing the news that The Bachelor would be Arie and not Peter Kraus, DeMario compared it to budget shopping. “It’s like what! It’s like when you go to the store and they have the regular brand and they have the value brand,” DeMario said, referring to Arie and Peter. It’s clear that DeMario was not only rooting for Peter, but is also pretty upset that it’s Arie who was chosen. DeMario is no stranger to controversy either, as we all know from what went down with his Bachelor In Paradise co-star, Corinne Olympios. That’s likely why DeMario has no problem being brutally honest about the rest of the Bachelor nation. Lets hope DeMario and Arie steer clear of each other from here on out!

