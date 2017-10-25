Lyric Ross, 14: Meet The Incredible Young Actress Behind Deja On ‘This Is Us’

The newest addition to the ‘This Is Us’ family, Lyric Ross, has been blowing us away with powerful performances each week. Here’s everything you need to know about the actress, Lyric Ross!

1.) Lyric Ross, 14, is a newcomer to Hollywood. Though she’s been acting on television since 2015, it’s her breakout role as Deja on This Is Us that is quickly making her a household name. Lyric joined the series for it’s second season as foster child Deja, who Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) welcome into their home and family. Even the series creator, Dan Fogelman, knows that they struck gold with Lyric. On October 18 he tweeted that the cast was doing “serious work”, and added “a star is born with our Deja (Lyric Ross).”

2.) You’ve seen her on NBC before. Prior to her role as Deja on This Is Us, Lyric appeared on another drama: Chicago Fire! Lyric had a small role on the show during their fourth season in 2015. The episode revolved around Boden (Eamonn Walker) after his job was on the line because he was accused of some wrongdoing. Lyric’s appearance was so small that her character didn’t have a name, but she definitely left her mark.

3.) Lyric doesn’t appear to be on any form of social media. Unlike most girls her age, Lyric isn’t spending all of her time on Twitter, Instagram and whatever else the kids are posting on these days. Though she does have an Instagram account that her on-screen foster sister, Eris Baker, recently used to tag her, it only has one post on it. Maybe Eris and their other on-screen sister, Faithe C. Herman, will inspire Lyric to start posting more often?

4.) She’s a triple threat! According to Lyric’s resume, acting is only one of the many things this talented young woman can do. She’s also a singer and dancer! On top of that she likes to do impersonations, go fishing, bike riding and play video games. Sounds like fun!

Young actress playing Deja (Lyric Ross) stepping onto stage with once-in-generation actor @SterlingKBrown and holding her own. Crazy. #thisisus — Dan Fogelman (@Dan_Fogelman) October 25, 2017

