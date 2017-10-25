Ne-Yo & Wife Crystal Smith Expecting 2nd Child Together: ‘We Are So Excited’

Ne-Yo is going to be a father again! The singer’s wife, Crystal Smith, is officially pregnant with the couple’s 2nd child together, and, while admitting baby #2 wasn’t ‘planned,’ they couldn’t be more thrilled!

Ne-Yo, 38, and Crystal Smith, 28, are expanding their family once again — less than two years after the birth of their first child together! The adorable couple announced the happy news via Instagram on Oct. 25, and even revealed that this wasn’t in their plan at all! However, they are completely over-the-moon about bringing another baby into this world. The two are already the proud parents of Shaffer Chimere Smith Jr., 1, whom they welcomed back in May 2016. Click here to see adorable pics of celeb dads with their kids.

“We are so excited!” Crystal, who stars on The Platinum Life, told E! News. “This definitely wasn’t in the plan and we weren’t trying at all!” Now the reality star and Ne-Yo will REALLY have their hands full, as they also raise Ne-Yo’s twins from a previous relationship: son Mason Evan, and daughter Madilyn Grace — both six years old. Even cuter, the three kids cannot wait to welcome a new little sibling into the fam! “Maddie has asked a few times for a little sister since having SJ, so fingers crossed,” Crystal and Ne-Yo said. Aw!

Already past her first trimester, Crystal shared that she managed to avoid any morning sickness. “I haven’t really been sick at all, but the cravings are real!” she said. “All I want are raw oysters and steak! Which since becoming vegan has totally messed up my diet but as long as our miracle gets the nutrition it needs I will eat all the meat in the world!” And while they haven’t found out the bundle of joy’s gender YET, Ne-Yo and Crystal are planning an “epic” reveal party! “We have had names for our angels since before Shaffer Jr. was born so, yes, we are all set on baby names.”

Ne-Yo took to social media to announce the happy news himself, posting two different pics on Oct. 25. “Sooooooo….. guess who’s awaiting a NEW ARRIVAL!?! @itscrystalsmith and yours truly are happy to announce we are expecting❤️! #NewAddition #ExtendingTheFamily,” Ne-Yo captioned a sweet image of his three kids. Next, he shared two side-by-side photos of him and Crystal kissing and hugging. He wrote over the pics, “Guess who’s having another BABY?!?” Congrats again, you two!

