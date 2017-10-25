Colton Haynes Transforms Into Marge Simpson For Halloween: See Wild Pic

Holy Halloween! Colton Haynes dressed up as Marge Simpson on Oct. 24, and we can’t stop staring. This truly might be the craziest we’ve ever seen the ‘AHS’ actor look. See the pics here!

Colton Haynes has never been afraid to push the envelope with his image, but his latest look might be his most ridiculous yet. The 29-year-old went all out with his Marge Simpson costume in order to host Freixenet Cava’s second annual Black Magic Halloween Affair on Oct. 24. He showed off his first Halloween costume of the season on his Instagram, and we truly can’t decide how we feel about his extreme take on the cartoon matriarch. He brought the character to life with huge googly eyes, prosthetic yellow breasts, butt pads, and a bright blue wig, of course. He also covered himself in yellow body paint to get the Simpson’s signature skin tone. The ensemble came together with a super short green dress and a chunky orange necklace. See pics of the elaborate costume below!

Based on what he shared on social media, it seems Colton had a great time posing as Marge. Later that night, he posted another video to Instagram of himself twerking in a pool to the J Balvin, Willy William and Beyonce benefit track, “Mi Gente.” While his body paint may not have lasted the full event, at least he had a blast! This isn’t the first time the American Horror Story actor extremely embraced the spirit of Halloween. He often tries to look completely unrecognizable, and has accomplished that in the past when he dressed up both as Miss Piggy and as Fiona, from Shrek. His take on the Muppet character was our first glimpse into Colton’s love for voluptuous prosthetic breasts, and the Fiona costume proved the Teen Wolf star isn’t afraid of covering himself in body paint. Click here to see his (and other celebrities’) shocking Halloween costume transformations!

With Halloween still to come this year, we can’t wait to see how else the actor will transform himself in the days to come. Will his Marge costume be his craziest look this year, or is he saving something even more shocking for the big day? Only time will tell.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Colton’s take on the Simpson’s matriarch? Let us know below!