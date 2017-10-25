John Stamos & Caitlin McHugh: She Reveals Huge Engagement Ring As They Pack On PDA

John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh are head over heels in love! The engaged pair shared a romantic kiss on the red carpet on Oct. 24. Caitlin also gave the world a closer look at her diamond engagement ring from John!

John Stamos, 54, and Caitlin McHugh, 31, made their big debut as an engaged couple at the mothers2mothers and The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation’s event in Beverly Hills on Oct. 25. The couple walked the red carpet together and couldn’t hold back their feelings. They shared a passionate kiss on the red carpet! Caitlin pressed her left hand, which featured that huge diamond engagement ring John proposed with, up against John’s chest. She just couldn’t stop touching her fiance! The couple beamed as they showed off their love. They’re too cute!

John announced that he proposed to Caitlin on Oct. 22 by sharing a drawing of the couple at Disneyland with the caption, “I asked…she said yes! …And we lived happily ever after.” The Fuller House star got down on one knee at Disneyland. His proposal included a film that was edited to show romantic moments from Disney and Pixar animated movies, according to CNN. The movie ended with Sebastian from The Little Mermaid saying, “Just ask the girl.”

Caitlin also shared romantic photos from the Disneyland proposal. “I kissed the boy and said…yes!” she captioned the Instagram photos. “That’s what you do when the sweetest, most romantic Prince Charming treats you like a princess and asks you to be his.” Aw!

HollywoodLife.com learned EXCLUSIVELY that John is ready to start a family with Caitlin. “As John has matured, his priorities and perspectives on life have changed, too,” our source revealed. “He is finally ready to settle down, become a father, and enter the next phase of his life.” We can’t wait to see what John and Caitlin’s future has in store for them!

