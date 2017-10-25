Blake Shelton Gushes Over Gwen Stefani’s ‘Revlon Red’ Lips On Sexy Track ‘Turnin’ Me On’

It was only a matter of time before Blake Shelton started singing about his girlfriend, Gwen Stefani — and we can’t get over the adorable reference to her in his new track ‘Turnin’ Me On.’ Read the lyrics here!

Blake Shelton, 41, couldn’t refrain from crooning about Gwen Stefani, 48, on his new album Texoma Shore. He gave the Revlon global ambassador the sweetest shout out on his track, “Turnin’ Me On.” “Knows how to set me on fire / she’s always holdin’ the match / And when my body’s beside hers / there ain’t no turnin’ back,” Blake sings, according to People. “She’s Revlon red in the blackest night / lighting up the room in the world just like she’s turnin’ me on.”

The whole song actually seems to be about the No Doubt singer. “Her kisses taste like whiskey / Burning through my veins / She don’t know how to miss me / She hits right where she aims/ Baby’s got my number and she’s calling me up/ Knows what she’s doing with a single touch,” he sings.

Blake clearly wants everyone to know that Gwen knows how to set the mood based on the song’s chorus. “She’s turnin’ me on, turnin’ me on / Pushing my buttons like it ain’t no thang,” he croons. “If I’m what she wants, she gets what she wants / The neon’s buzzin’ when she pulls that string / Turnin’ me on like it’s her job / Sometimes I think she must get off on / Turnin’ me on, turnin’ me on.” We can’t wait to hear the full song when it comes out with the rest of the album on Nov. 3!

Could this be Blake’s way of taking his relationship with Gwen to the next level? The “Hollaback Girl” singer has been spotted wearing a huge diamond ring recently, which made everyone wonder if the couple secretly got engaged. “Nope, Gwen & Blake are not engaged, not yet at least,” a source close to the “Sweet Escape” singer EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “That was not a diamond engagement ring on Gwen‘s finger recently but simply a fashion statement, some jewelry she decided to wear, it was no big deal. Not only is she not engaged, she is also definitely not pregnant, not that she is of aware of at least. A pregnancy would be a sweet surprise for the pair and after they tell family about the bundle of joy, friends and fans will know soon thereafter.” While a proposal isn’t currently in the cards, at least a new tune is! See some of the sweetest pics of Gwen and Blake here!

