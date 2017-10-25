Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Have Been ‘Hyper-Focused’ For A Year On Getting Pregnant

Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani are beyond eager to expand their family! SO much so that a new report claims they’ve even put tying the knot on hold, as they’ve apparently been trying to get pregnant for a year now!

Despite Gwen Stefani‘s, 48, age, she and boyfriend Blake Shelton, 41, are “incredibly hopeful” that they’ll get pregnant with their first child together very soon. In fact, according to a new report by US Weekly, the two began trying hard for a baby last year. “They believe there is still a chance for Gwen,” an insider told the mag. “They’ve been trying to have a baby for more than a year… They believe this will happen for them one day.” Click here to see adorable pics of Blake with Gwen’s sons.

But while the couple-of-two-years is staying positive about their dreams for a larger family, it reportedly hasn’t been an easy journey. “It’s something they really want and it’s just not working out the way they wanted it to,” the insider shared with the publication. Apparently, it’s been SO trying for Blake and Gwen that they’ve even discussed using a surrogate. However, no matter how challenging things may get, the two remain — and will remain — stronger than ever. “The struggle they’re facing is making them stronger,” the source said. “They are so committed to one another and protective of one another.”

Although Gwen has three kids already, from her previous marriage to Gavin Rossdale, 51, Blake made it clear in the beginning of their relationship that he wants kids of his own as well. “Blake told Gwen he does want kids of his own, and Gwen was willing to try,” the source revealed. “With her, Blake has the exact relationship and family life he’d hoped to have with Miranda [Lambert]. Gwen’s everything he wants.” Aw!

Blake has already proved he’d be a great father, as he loves spending time with Gwen’s sons: Kingston, 11; Zuma, 9; and Apollo, 3. More importantly though, they love hanging out with him too! Blake is great with Gwen’s kids,” the source added. “Which is what prompted them to want their own.” For now though, the two are continuing to try for that baby and they’re putting most of their energy into that. They’re even totally fine with waiting to get married until after they have a child together. “[They] will get married one day,” the insider dished. “But right now they are hyper-focused on getting pregnant.”

