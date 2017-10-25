Best Jeans For Curvy Girls — See Top Picks Modeled By Khloe Kardashian & Ashley Graham

I would definitely categorize myself as a ‘curvy girl’ and at one point, finding jeans was so hard, I gave up and only wore dresses. But now, there are a ton of trendy, inclusive brands. See our favorites below!

Who better to design jeans for every body than bootylicious Khloe Kardashian? Her Good American denim line is totally inclusive, with sizing from 00 to 24. She has cuts like skinny, straight, and boot cut, styles like fishnet, lace up, and ripped, and light, medium, black, and white washes. Having “curves” doesn’t necessarily mean you are a certain size, and luckily, Khloe caters to us all. Ashley Graham has previously modeled for NYDJ, which are comfortable and flattering, with patented technology that lifts and smooths. They also just introduced their Smart Embrace, which keeps you warm on cold days, and cool on warm days. So cool!

Another brand I love is Liverpool, which has sizes from 0 to 16. They fit my curves perfectly. I especially love the Lucy Bootcut style, which balances out my wider hips and is only $89. For super budget-friendly options, check out Old Navy. Stars like Rachel Bilson and Blake Lively were recently spotted in $39 Old Navy jeans! Old Navy has 200 styles for under $50, in sizes from 0 to 20. They also have plus sizes available from 16 to 30. You can save 40 percent storewide at Old Navy right now, including jeans starting at just $19!

Gap has seriously upped their denim game. Their Mid Rise Curvy True Skinny Jeans are a best seller and only $69. They are super flattering, and cut slim through the hips and thighs. You can choose from low stretch, stretch, or high stretch, depending on how confident you are with your curves! They also come in a bunch of colors.

For plus sized styles, Torrid has a wide variety of jeans — skinny, bootcut, flare, cropped. They have super stretchy denim that hugs every curve and is super flattering on every body. You can still wear distressed denim or skinny jeans thanks to their “high rise curvy skinny” cut or their “premium stretch distressed jeggings.” They literally have hundreds of styles! Lane Bryant is another great resource. They have amazing styles and washes. You can ensure the perfect fit thanks to options like short, long, and petite, and sizes ranging from 12 to 30. See stars rocking denim here!

HollywoodLifers, do you like shopping for jeans?