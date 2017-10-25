Halloween is just around the corner, so if you still haven’t decided what look you want to go with this year, have no fear, YouTube is here! Here are some of the best Halloween looks we’ve seen thus far.

The task of picking out a Halloween costume can be a daunting one, especially if you wait until the last minute like many of us do (oops)! Thankfully, in this day and age, we have YouTube tutorials to totally save our butts! We’ve picked out 10 of the best makeup tutorials on YouTube so you can totally SLAY that Halloween party and get your friends to think you’ve had your costume planned for months!

You can never go wrong with dressing up as a movie character. They’re usually pretty simple and make a great last minute costume idea. Desi Perkins posted an AWESOME version of Beetlejuice and she totally nailed it. This simple costume involved primarily just some white and black face paint, and a striped suit if you have one laying around! Throwing it back to a great Disney classic, Halloween queen Nicole Guerriero posted an epic version of Ursula from The Little Mermaid that is sure to make anyone who encounters you a poor unfortunate soul!

If it’s pop culture you’re craving, we got you! Patrick Starrr posted this insane version of Beyonce‘s 2017 Grammy performance and we are SHOOK. This costume is a little involved, but definitely great for someone who’s up for a challenge. 2017 has also been quite the year for pop culture icon Kylie Jenner, so we definitely couldn’t leave her off the list. Mikaela Long posted a pregnant version of Kylie tutorial and we can’t get enough! This look features Kylie’s famous over-lined lips and smokey eye look, and features an added baby bump under a shirt. Pretty simple, and TOTALLY hilarious!

If it’s simple and glam you’re looking for, be sure to check these tutorials out! Lustrelux posted a super easy glam skull tutorial and we are obsessed! This tutorial features a pop of color that you can easily achieve with eyeshadow palettes you already have at home. Another simple and glam tutorial is Nicol Concilio‘s glam clown look. We’ve seen our fair share of Pennywise the Clown looks all over the internet, but if you want something a little different, this tutorial is definitely for you! Still don’t see something you LOVE? Check out all 10 of these amazing Halloween makeup looks here!

HollywoodLifers, what looks will you be serving this Halloween season?