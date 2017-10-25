Scott Disick, 34, & Sofia Richie, 19, Allegedly Got Engaged During Romantic Trip To Italy

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are reportedly engaged, and the wedding is going to be a champagne-filled bash! A new report claims to know about the location, when they’ll announce the news and two family members who are NOT happy!

Uh, congrats? — Scott Disick, 34, and Sofia Richie, 19, are reportedly engaged! “They’ve fallen in love,” a source tells Life & Style in the magazine’s latest issue. Scott proposed during a “candlelit dinner” when he and Sofia jetted off to Italy for a romantic getaway in early Oct., as reported by the mag. And, despite Scott’s admitted failed attempts at an engagement with his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, 38, and his multiple rehab stints, a source tells the mag that “he claims he’s a changed man.” The insider says “Scott is more well-behaved” when he’s with sofia. And, despite the 15-year age gap, “he feels that Sofia is the only person who understands him.” Yikes.

However, his alleged proposal didn’t involve a ring. The notorious partier is reportedly on the hunt for the perfect diamond for his new, leading lady. “Scott gets Sofia’s funky style and is on the hunt for the ideal rock,” the source says. “He went ring shopping in Milan, but he hasn’t purchased one yet.” Only the best for your one true love, right?…

As for the alleged wedding plans? — Well, the pair have a few ideas in mind, since the source claims they’ve been “talking marriage” for quite some time now. “They both want to tie the knot abroad on a tropical beach, with cocktails and champagne flowing during a casual wedding party,” the mag reports. “But, they want to keep their plans a secret for now. Once they make an official announcement, it’s likely all hell will break loose!”

While Sofia and Scott seem to be very happy together, there are a few people who are not fans of the pair; one, being his ex, Kourtney, the mag reports. “Sofia has been a Kardashian family friend for years, so Kourtney feels betrayed by her,” the source admits. “And, Kourtney thinks she’s too young to be dating Scott and playing stepmom to their kids” — Mason, 7, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 2. And, Sofia’s father, Lionel Richie, apparently agrees. “I am scared to death. Are you kidding me?” the singing legend reportedly said when asked about Scott and Sofia’s relationship in early Oct. Lionel has “accused Scott of being a bad influence on Sofia,” the insider adds. “Lionel’s terrified she’ll be led astray by Scott.” Talk about a tangled web.

Sofia and Scott, who have a 15-year age difference, have only been dating for a few months. The duo first sparked romance rumors at the Cannes Film Festival in May, and, they’ve been inseparable ever since. They’ve put on multiple PDA episodes, despite Sofia’s attempt at shutting down the relationship buzz back in May, calling the pair “homies.”

While Scott and Sofia have yet to verbally confirm their romance, they are Instagram official. Scott shared a photo with Sofia on his Instagram, and the paps have caught the two in the kissing act, as seen above. Scott and Sofia also traveled to Miami together in Sept. 2017.

