Actress Accuses Val Kilmer Of Striking Her In The Face During Audition For ‘The Doors’

An actress has come forward to accuse Val Kilmer of physically assaulting her during an audition for ‘The Doors’ back in 1989. We’ve got her shocking allegations that he hit her in the face and thew her to the ground.

In the wake of the Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment and abuse scandal, it’s become quite apparent that one of the most dangerous professions for women is a Hollywood actress. Now that the floodgates have opened, so many victims are telling their stories about the horrors of industry abuse. The latest involves accusations against actor Val Kilmer, 57, from way back when he was playing iconic singer Jim Morrison in the 1991 movie The Doors. Actress Caitlin O’Heaney, 61, says that the star violently hit her and threw her to the floor while rehearsing a scene, and that she’s breaking a longstanding Non Disclosure Agreement to talk publicly about it.

O’Heaney tells Buzzfeed News that she landed an audition for the role of Pamela Morrison opposite Val’s Jim back in 1989 and says he totally roughed her up. She claims that during their scene, he unexpectedly hit her in the face and violently threw her to the ground, and that director Oliver Stone, 71, got a big laugh at her trauma. “When I got to the room and Val Kilmer picked me up and shook me, throwing me down to the floor,” O’Heaney shared with the site, adding, “Stone just stood there the whole time laughing.” She alleges that the Oscar-winning director then walked her to the door saying, “That got kind of wild.” Click for pics of Val, here.

The incident caused her so much pain she wept afterwards. “I went down to my car and I cried for about 20 minutes,” O’Heaney tells site. A month later she filed a preliminary battery report with the LAPD and provided Buzzfeed News with a confidential settlement signed by her, Stone, and Kilmer, and a check made out to her from a company attached to the film for $24,500.

The actress says that the Weinstein scandal has given her the courage to speak up after nearly 30 years of silence. “Women have come together, saying, ‘We’re not going to be fucked by you,’” she says of the myriad of actresses who have shared their horror stories.“I finally have the confidence to speak about this. It’s too long that I’ve sat on this story.”

Casting director Risa Bramon Garcia, told Buzzfeed that all actors auditioning were advised that they would be part of “a physical, volatile scene” and knew there could be physical contact during the audition. She was present during O’Heaney’s audition with Kilmer and says about the allegations that, “It was way blown out of proportion. I am not somebody who takes this stuff lightly. I can tell the difference between something that’s abusive and a moment that got carried away.”

