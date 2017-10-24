Kim Cattrall ‘Bitter’ SJP ‘Never Treated Her With Respect’: What She’d Need To Rejoin ‘SATC’

It’s obvious Kim Cattrall isn’t going to do another ‘SATC’ movie — right? HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY what bugs Kim about her co-stars and what could make her rejoin them.

Kim Cattrall, 61, is sick of being treated like the bad guy in all this Sex and the City drama. The actress, whose “diva” behavior and wild “demands” are what reportedly stopped a Sex and the City 3 movie from happening, has been very irritated by the fact she’s been called out by fans over the whole mess. “The only ‘DEMAND’ I ever made was that I didn’t want to do a 3rd film,” she tweeted back in September. “And that was back in 2016.” Now a source close to Kim tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY it’s all because Kim’s former SATC co-stars — Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon — didn’t treat her right. And maybe if they did, she’d reconsider.

“One of Kim’s biggest hangups right now is simply all about respect,” the insider said. “Kim is bitter and may be more willing to get back to work if she knew that Sarah and the others would simply give Kim the level of respect that she feels she has earned. Kim feels that Sarah always treated her like a supporting actress or as a role player beneath her. Sarah never treated Kim with respect throughout the years and now Kim is ready for all that to change. Kim has accomplished a lot as an actress, even before her days on Sex and the City and she just wants to be treated the way she deserves.” Click here to see fashion from SATC.

Kim admitted in an interview with Piers Morgan that she’s actually never had a close relationship with any of them. “We’ve never been friends,” she said. “We’ve been colleagues, and in some ways, it’s a very healthy place to be, because when you have a clear line between your professional life and relationship and your personal. They all have children and I am ten years older, and since, specifically, the series ended, I have been spending most of my time outside New York so I don’t see them. The common ground that we had was the series and the series is over.”

