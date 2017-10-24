Kylie Jenner ‘In Hiding’ Since Getting Pregnant With Travis’ Baby — Why She’s Happy Staying Home

Kylie Jenner has been MIA since news of her reported pregnancy broke a month ago and that’s how she likes it. An insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY why Ky is okay chilling at home right now.

Kylie Jenner, 20, has been flying way under the radar since news of her alleged pregnancy broke last month. In fact, she’s basically a hermit at this point. However, a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that’s how the reported mother of Travis Scott‘s first baby wants it. “Kylie does not leave her own home at all,” a Calabasas, the neighborhood where the lip kit mogul lives, insider told us. “She feels safe, happy, secure and most comfortable during her pregnancy at home, surrounded by her few close friends and family. Since becoming pregnant Kylie has never felt happier and long, lazy, cozy mornings in bed suit her perfectly.” Aw, that does sound amazing, especially when insiders told us she’s reportedly been dealing with some morning sickness.

But is Kylie missing going out all the time, especially in her hometown? She hasn’t been seen hanging around her usual haunts in a while. “While she used to make regular trips to her local mall, Calabasas Commons, to go out for sushi or burgers with Tyga, all that has stopped since becoming pregnant with Travis’ baby,” the source continued. “She is not coming out at all anymore except for a few short trips to her mom [Kris Jenner]‘s within her gated community.”

The way Kylie and her sister Khloe Kardashian, 33, have been acting since news broke of their alleged pregnancies is very different. “Compared to her sister Khloe, who is also pregnant, Kylie is a complete hermit,” the insider said. “Even reclusive Rob [Kardashian], goes out for In & Out once a week or so, but not Kylie.” Hey, to each their own. And if this is how Ky wants to handle her first pregnancy we’re behind her! Click here to see Kylie and Khloe’s pre-baby bodies.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kylie’s behavior since news of her alleged pregnancy broke? Let us know below!