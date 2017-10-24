What’s Coming To Netflix In November 2017: ‘Casper’ & More Faves — Full List
Happy almost November! October is about to be over, so that means more shows and movies are on their way to Netflix. Here’s the full list of everything coming to the streaming site in November 2017!
Netflix is continuing to add some of your favorite movies each and every month that passes by. When Halloween is over, that means November is here. The second it’s Nov. 1, movies like Casper, The Pursuit of Happyness, The Reader, and more will be waiting for you to watch instantly. But that’s not all! New Netflix Originals will be dropping in November as well.
A new season of Jason Momoa’s drama Frontier is coming, along with the latest Margaret Atwood adaptation Alias Grace. Jon Bernthal’s highly-anticipated first season of Marvel’s The Punisher will drop on Nov. 17. The Jim Carrey documentary, Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond – Featuring a Very Special, Contractually Obligated Mention of Tony, will also hit Netflix in November. Take a look at all the shows and movies coming to Netflix below!
Nov. 1:
42
Casper
Chappie
Charlotte’s Web
Field of Dreams
Men in Black
Michael Clayton
Oculus
Scary Movie
Silent Hill
Stranger: Season 1
The Bittersweet
The Pursuit of Happyness
The Reader
The Whole Nine Yards
To Rome with Love
Under Arrest: Season 7
Undercover Grandpa
Where the Day Takes You
Nov. 2:
All About the Money
It’s Not Yet Dark
Ten Percent (aka Call My Agent!): Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Nov. 3:
Alias Grace – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Eventual Salvation
The Big Family Cooking Showdown: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Nov. 4:
Williams
Nov. 5:
The Homesman
The Veil
Nov. 6:
The Dinner
Nov. 7:
Dizzy & Bop’s Big Adventure: The Great Music Caper
Fate/Apocrypha: Part 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Killing Ground
P. King Duckling: Season 1
Project Mc2: Part 6 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Journey is the Destination
Nov. 10:
Blazing Transfer Students: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Dinotrux Supercharged: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Glitter Force Doki Doki: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Lady Dynamite: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Mea Culpa – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Killer – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Nov. 12:
Long Time Running
Nov. 13:
Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
Nov. 14:
DeRay Davis: How to Act Black – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Hickok
Nov. 15:
Lockup: State Prisons: Collection 1
Nov. 16:
9
Nov. 17:
A Christmas Prince – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond – Featuring a Very Special, Contractually Obligated Mention of Tony
Clifton – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Longmire: Final Season – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Luna Petunia: Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Marvel’s The Punisher – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Mudbound – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Red, White, Black, Blue Odyssey
Santa Claws
Shot in the Dark: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Spirit: Riding Free: Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Nov. 20:
Piranha
Nov. 21:
Beat Bugs: All Together Now – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Brian Regan: Nunchucks and Flamethrowers – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Saving Capitalism – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Case for Christ
Nov. 22:
Cherry Pop
Godless – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Boss Baby
Tracers
Nov. 23:
Deep
She’s Gotta Have It: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Nov. 24:
Bushwick
Cuba and the Cameraman – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Frontier: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Many Faces of Ito: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Trailer Park Boys: Out of the Park: USA: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Nov. 27:
Broadchurch: Season 3
Darkness Rising
My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic: Season 7 Part 2
Nov. 28:
Glitch: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Good Morning Call: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Queen of Spain
Nov. 29:
Guerra De Idols: Season 1
Nov. 30:
The Details
Winning
