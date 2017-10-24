What’s Coming To Netflix In November 2017: ‘Casper’ & More Faves — Full List

Happy almost November! October is about to be over, so that means more shows and movies are on their way to Netflix. Here’s the full list of everything coming to the streaming site in November 2017!

Netflix is continuing to add some of your favorite movies each and every month that passes by. When Halloween is over, that means November is here. The second it’s Nov. 1, movies like Casper, The Pursuit of Happyness, The Reader, and more will be waiting for you to watch instantly. But that’s not all! New Netflix Originals will be dropping in November as well.

A new season of Jason Momoa’s drama Frontier is coming, along with the latest Margaret Atwood adaptation Alias Grace. Jon Bernthal’s highly-anticipated first season of Marvel’s The Punisher will drop on Nov. 17. The Jim Carrey documentary, Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond – Featuring a Very Special, Contractually Obligated Mention of Tony, will also hit Netflix in November. Take a look at all the shows and movies coming to Netflix below!

Nov. 1:

42

Casper

Chappie

Charlotte’s Web

Field of Dreams

Men in Black

Michael Clayton

Oculus

Scary Movie

Silent Hill

Stranger: Season 1

The Bittersweet

The Pursuit of Happyness

The Reader

The Whole Nine Yards

To Rome with Love

Under Arrest: Season 7

Undercover Grandpa

Where the Day Takes You

Nov. 2:

All About the Money

It’s Not Yet Dark

Ten Percent (aka Call My Agent!): Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Nov. 3:

Alias Grace – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Eventual Salvation

The Big Family Cooking Showdown: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Nov. 4:

Williams

Nov. 5:

The Homesman

The Veil

Nov. 6:

The Dinner

Nov. 7:

Dizzy & Bop’s Big Adventure: The Great Music Caper

Fate/Apocrypha: Part 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Killing Ground

P. King Duckling: Season 1

Project Mc2: Part 6 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Journey is the Destination

Nov. 10:

Blazing Transfer Students: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dinotrux Supercharged: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Glitter Force Doki Doki: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Lady Dynamite: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Mea Culpa – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Killer – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Nov. 12:

Long Time Running

Nov. 13:

Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Nov. 14:

DeRay Davis: How to Act Black – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Hickok

Nov. 15:

Lockup: State Prisons: Collection 1

Nov. 16:

9

Nov. 17:

A Christmas Prince – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond – Featuring a Very Special, Contractually Obligated Mention of Tony

Clifton – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Longmire: Final Season – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Luna Petunia: Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Marvel’s The Punisher – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Mudbound – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Red, White, Black, Blue Odyssey

Santa Claws

Shot in the Dark: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Spirit: Riding Free: Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Nov. 20:

Piranha

Nov. 21:

Beat Bugs: All Together Now – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Brian Regan: Nunchucks and Flamethrowers – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Saving Capitalism – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Case for Christ

Nov. 22:

Cherry Pop

Godless – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Boss Baby

Tracers

Nov. 23:

Deep

She’s Gotta Have It: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Nov. 24:

Bushwick

Cuba and the Cameraman – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Frontier: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Many Faces of Ito: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Trailer Park Boys: Out of the Park: USA: Season 1 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Nov. 27:

Broadchurch: Season 3

Darkness Rising

My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic: Season 7 Part 2

Nov. 28:

Glitch: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Good Morning Call: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Queen of Spain

Nov. 29:

Guerra De Idols: Season 1

Nov. 30:

The Details

Winning

