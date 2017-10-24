Los Angeles Dodgers Vs. Houston Astros Live Stream — Watch Baseball’s World Series Game 1

The Los Angeles Dodgers are hosting the Houston Astros for game one of MLB’s World Series of baseball. Catch all the live stream of all the action on Oct. 24th, live from Dodger Stadium at 8pm EST here!

Here we go! The Los Angeles Dodgers and the Houston Astros will battle in game one of MLB’s 2017 World Series. With the best record in baseball the National League Champion Dodgers will have the home field advantage in this series and will host the opening game in a scorching hot Los Angeles. A heat wave has struck LA and the field temperature will be over 100 degrees when these two teams take the field at 8pm EST. Baseball fans can watch all the action online by using FOX’s live stream link: WATCH DODGERS VS. ASTROS World Series Game 1 Live Stream Here.

Going on the mound in Game one will be Cy Young winner, Clayton Kershaw for the Dodgers and Dallas Keuchel for the Houston Astros. These two lefties have similar numbers but going on the mound with more rest will be Clayton whose Dodger team beat the Chicago Cubs quickly in the NLCS, 4-1. The Astros needed 7 games to get past the Wild Card winning New York Yankees in the ALCS and may be road weary as the head into the hot stadium with a rowdy Los Angeles home crowd. Dallas has an ERA of 2.90 with 125 K’s while Clayton has a strong 2.31 ERA and 202 K’s. These guys have scary good stuff so this should be quite the game. Enjoy fans!

Is this Clayton Kershaw’s moment to shine? The ace takes the ball for #WorldSeries Game 1, Tuesday, 8pm ET, @mlbonfox. A post shared by MLB ⚾ (@mlb) on Oct 23, 2017 at 11:10am PDT

