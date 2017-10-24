Utah Mom, 26, Charged With Murder Of Her 13 Day-Old Baby After Starving & Throwing Son

This is absolutely horrific. A woman and her boyfriend have been charged with the murder of her 13 day-old son after the baby boy was found with a fractured spine and a broken rib.

On Oct. 20, an arrest warrant was filed for Utah residents Maria Elena Sullivan, 26, and Dylan James Kitzmiller, 21, according to court documents obtained by People. The pair were both charged with first degree murder and three counts of child abuse after the woman’s 13-day old infant was found unresponsive with a fractured spine and broken rib on the couple’s bedroom floor. Maria was arrested in Cherokee County, Georgia, on Oct. 22, a sheriff’s spokesperson told the publication. Apparently, she was seeking medical care at a local hospital when she allegedly made comments that alarmed the staff who then notified the police. Authorities didn’t comment on why Maria was out of state. Dylan was arrested in Utah on Oct. 20 without incident, a West Jordan Police Department spokesperson told People.

The child was born on Sept. 4, and died on the night of Sept. 17. At birth, the infant appeared to have no health problems, the warrant states. By the time of death, the baby had lost a significant amount of weight and had obvious bruises and abrasions on his face and body, as well as the spinal fracture and broken rib. During an autopsy, a medical examiner found the fracture occurred on the day of his death. Severe brain injuries appear to be the cause of death, the medical examiner stated.

The baby’s mother isn’t believed to have abused him directly, but officials allege she knew Dylan was abusing him and she did nothing to stop it, according to the warrant.“Both of them were charged because the girlfriend indicated that there was a level of abuse that was going on, she was aware of this abuse, and she took no steps to stop this or to take the child to safety,” District Attorney Sim Gill alleged to FOX13. On Sept. 17, authorities responded to a report involving the 13-day old child at Dylan’s home. They found the baby on the bedroom floor upon arrival, and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Maria allegedly told officers during police questioning that her boyfriend abused the infant, and that he was often “rough” when handling her son, states the warrant. Dylan also once allegedly slapped the baby’s face and bit his hands, she told police. Despite these complaints, police allege Maria left the child in Dylan’s care. On the day of the baby’s death, Maria said she found her boyfriend moving the child’s legs in “a rough weird bicycle thing.” Later that evening, she told police that the baby was “making grunting noises and at some point was gasping for air,” the warrant states. Her son stopped breathing soon after. Maria is being held without bond in Georgia, and is facing extradition, according to a West Jordan spokesperson. Dylan is being held on a $1 million bond at Salt Lake County Jail. It’s unclear whether they have attorneys.

