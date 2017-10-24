This Heartbreaking ‘This Is Us’ Theory Predicts Why Kevin May Have Major Guilt Over Jack’s Death

Get ready to cry even more, ‘This Is Us’ fans. A new theory is going viral that could explain why Kate isn’t the only Pearson harboring some serious guilt over Jack’s death. Is Kevin holding back more pain than we realize?

This Is Us season 2 is going to explore more of Kevin’s (Justin Hartley) relationship with Jack (Milo Ventimiglia), peeling back more layers to the charming Pearson than we ever thought possible. Reddit user ninjapoop7 has come up with a pretty convincing as to why Kevin may be holding so much back. “I’m beginning to think Kevin and Jack did not end on good terms when Jack died, hence why Kevin has such a hard time talking about it to this day,” the fan writes. “Kevin wasn’t with the family that night Jack died. He was out by his car/home making out with Sophie. It would make a lot of sense if a fire started in the home, and Jack thinking that Kevin was in the basement (where he was supposed to be). Maybe Kevin “moved out” that night because he got in an argument with Jack. My guess is that they were arguing about Kevin’s potential painkiller addiction, and Jack trying to console Kevin about it. Jack obviously knows about addiction, and probably tried to intervene and help Kevin, making Kevin angry and running away from home that night. So with the fire starting, Jack probably thought that Kevin, with a cast and unable to get out of a burning house on time, went to go find him, only to find he wasn’t there.”

The fan believes that Kate (Chrissy Metz) covered for Kevin that night, and that’s why she feels so much guilt over Jack’s death. “I think this is why Kevin has such a hard time dealing with his dad’s death,” the fan notes. “Because he feels guilty for where he left things off with his father, and how the whole thing could potentially have been prevented had the kids been respectful/loyal to their parents.” If this theory is true, it would explain why Kevin is the way he is. Kate and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) are much more open about their grief, while Kevin tries to act like he’s dealt with it when he clearly hasn’t.

Kevin’s dealing with a lot right now. When an old knee injury started acting up, he began taking medication for it. An upcoming promo teases that Kevin may become addicted to painkillers. His father also battled addiction problems, as we all know. This fan theory and what we’ve witnessed so far in season 2 confirms one thing: we’ve only cracked the surface of Kevin Pearson’s story.

