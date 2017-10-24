‘This Is Us’ Recap: A Shocking New Pearson Family Secret Is Revealed

‘This Is Us’ dropped one hell of a Pearson twist on us during the Oct. 24 episode. Plus, Kevin continued to spiral out of control after his injury resurfaced.

Jack decides to take young Randall and Kevin camping in hopes of teaching the boys to get along better. The trip doesn’t go as smoothly as Jack would have liked. Kevin’s goofing around and not taking anything seriously. Jack is fed up. He goes off on Kevin that brothers should have a tight-knit relationship. “It would be so easy for you to be nice to him,” Jack says to Kevin about Randall. Jack’s begs Kevin to tell him why he’s mean to Randall. Kevin refuses to open up to his dad about why he resents his brother.

While the boys are off camping, Rebecca and Kate stay back for a girls’ weekend. Rebecca gets a call that Jack’s father is about to die. Rebecca decides to take Kate to the nursing home to see Jack’s father. She’s never met him before. Despite what she’s heard about him, Rebecca is gracious with Stanley. When he sees Kate, he starts to tear up. He’s never met his grandchildren. Rebecca finally gets in touch with Jack and tells him about his dad. Instead of coming home, Jack decides to stay with the boys. “That man’s been dead to me for a long time,” he says to Rebecca. Before they hang up, Rebecca lets Jack know just how much of a “friggin’ miracle” he is after being raised by a man like Stanley.

Kate lets Stanley know that Jack’s not coming to see him. “Just so you know, your son is a great father, provider, and husband,” she says to him. He didn’t screw Jack up; he just made him stronger. This coincides with a flashback of a young Jack being left in the car for hours by his father. Jack could have ended up just like Stanley, but he was able to rise above all the turmoil his father threw at him.

Later, Kevin reads Randall’s notepad. He learns that Randall’s been trying to impress Kevin all this time. Come on, Kevin, warm up to Randall!

Avoiding Confrontation

In the present day, Kevin begins taking more and more pills to take the pain of his injury away and tries to hide it. Randall asks Kevin what he thinks of Deja and warns him to tread lightly with her. Well, Kevin is so charming and great with her. He would be such a great dad. Deja is clearly a fan of Kevin and asks if she can go to the gala he’s going to be the star of, courtesy of Sophie. Randall offers takes Deja to the gala. Before he leaves, Beth stresses to him that he should play it cool. He swears he knows how to do that, but Beth’s not so sure.

A very drunk Kevin keeps calling his doctor to ask for more Vicodin. Sophie introduces Kevin to the audience, but he’s a no-show. He finds Randall waiting outside the ladies room waiting for Deja. She raced there after Randall grabbed her when he thought she was going to eat a shrimp’s tail. Randall acknowledges that he comes on too strong with people sometimes. Kevin says it’s because he cares too much, while Kevin tries not to feel anything at all.

Randall eventually goes inside the women’s bathroom to wait for Deja. “You can’t grab me like that,” she tells him. She starts to reveal information about her life in foster homes. At her last home, she was abused.

Kevin has to confront Sophie after he embarrassed her in front of her friends. He apologizes and blames it all on exhaustion, but he’s just avoiding confrontation. He doesn’t want to talk about what’s really going on inside his head.

Another Pearson Bombshell

Kate goes to see Toby at work, and he thinks she just wants to have sex in his office. Nope. She tells him she’s 8 weeks pregnant. He is ecstatic. While he is over the moon, Kate doesn’t want to get her hopes up. She knows the complications that come with a geriatric pregnancy.

Later, Kate goes to another meeting and starts yelling at the skinny girl named Madison. They finally reach their breaking points with each other. Kate thinks Madison doesn’t have real problems, while Madison is jealous of Kate and Toby’s loving relationship. To top off this fight, they get into a fender bender. Kate immediately starts crying and tells Madison she’s pregnant. They bond, just for a moment. Kate goes home and reveals the bad news about the car. Fortunately, she’s able to turn a bad day into a great one when she allows Toby to tell the world they’re expecting.

The episode ends with one huge bombshell. Jack goes down to the basement and pulls out an old photo from Vietnam. When his father left him in the car all day, his little brother Nicky was in the backseat. Yes, Jack has a little brother! Nicky went to Vietnam with Jack. Is he dead, too? I have so many questions!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of tonight’s This Is Us? Let us know!