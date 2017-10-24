‘The Voice’ Live Blog: Blake Waits For The Perfect Moment To Use His Final Steal

The Battle Rounds come to an end on the Oct. 24 episode of ‘The Voice,’ which means incredible performances, tough eliminations and one last STEAL! Follow along with our live blog here.

The first Battle of the night is between two of Blake Shelton’s country artists, Adam Cunningham and Natalie Stovall, who are being mentored by Blake’s adviser, Rascal Flatts. The Nashville natives are tasked with singing “Boondocks,” and their impressive rendition leaves Blake with a really tough decision. Unfortunately, none of the other coaches have Steals left, either, so whoever he eliminates is definitely going home for good. In the end, Blake has to choose, and he decides to keep Adam on his team.

Jennifer: Lucas Holliday, Noah Mac, Chris Weaver, Davon Fleming, Jeremiah Miller, Shi’Ann Jones, Katrina Rose

Adam: Adam Pearce, Hannah Mrozak, Dylan Gerard, Dennis Drummond, Jon Mero, Addison Agen, Emily Luther, Anthony Alexander

Blake: Keisha Renee, Kathrina Feigh, Esera Tuaolo, Mitchell Lee, Red Marlow, Adam Cunningham

Miley: Moriah Formica, Brooke Simpson, Whitney Fenimore, Chloe Kohanski, Karli Webster, Stephan Marcellus, Janice Freeman

Keep refreshing because we’ll be updating our recap all episode long?

HollywoodLifers, who do you think will win this season of The Voice?