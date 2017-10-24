Taylor Swift’s ‘Ready For It’ Video Is All About Her ‘Rebirth’: She Feels More Powerful Than Ever

The ‘Reputation’ era is well underway for Taylor Swift, and her upcoming ‘…Ready For It?’ video is just another way the singer will show how empowered she feels at this point in her life. HollywoodLife.com has the EXCLUSIVE scoop!

The “…Ready For It” music video teaser shows Taylor Swift, 27, like we’ve never seen her before! With sci-fi elements and scenes showing Taylor looking nearly naked in a nude bodysuit, it’s clear that the 27-year-old is continuing to push her Reputation era image, and HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned the meaning behind it all. “Taylor’s new video is all about the future and the emergence of the new her,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “The nude bodysuit symbolizes her ‘rebirth’ and the robotic scenes portray the growth and change she has gone through this past year to become stronger and more empowered. Taylor loves sci-fi as a genre, and it fits perfectly with her headspace right now — she’s all about excitement, new directions, fresh starts and the unknown.”

Ever since she wiped her Instagram clean in August and started teasing new music, Tay has been pretty clear that she’s trying to re-vamp her image, and it’s had a positive effect. “This whole album is basically Taylor coming into her own at last, knowing who she is and owning it,” our source adds. “She’s never felt so powerful as a woman and as a performer, and she believes the “…Ready For It?” video captures her spirit completely. She’s lean, she’s mean and she’s ready to kick ass!”

So far, Taylor has released three tracks off her upcoming album Reputation, and the full album will drop on Nov. 10. While she’s been catering to her fans by holding her famous “Secret Sessions” over the last week, the singer has made a point not to talk to any media to promote this record. Instead, she’s going to let the music do the talking — and we can’t wait!

