‘Stranger Things’ Season 2: Meet Max, Billy & More New Characters

Hey, who’s that? Hawkins is getting a little more crowded in season two, with a handful of new characters joining the creepy small town for ‘Stranger Things’. Let us introduce you to them in advance!

The second season of Stranger Things hits Netflix at 3am PT on Friday, October 27, and we know you’re psyched. But are you prepared to navigate storylines featuring brand new characters? There are at least seven new people joining the originals in season two, and HollywoodLife.com is offering you an early introduction to the new crew. We’ll start with red headed Max, played by actress Sadie Sink, and joins the gang of friends after moving to Hawkins from California. She also has a step-brother, Billy, played by the handsome Dacre Montgomery. Rumor has it that Billy is the “villain” in the second season!

Then there’s Sean Astin, who is playing Bob Newby, the boyfriend of Winona Ryder‘s character, Joyce. This news was revealed back in January 2017 by HollywoodLife.com after David Harbour (Chief Hopper) spilled the beads during the Fan2Sea Comic Con Cruise. Another new character is Dr. Owens, played by Paul Reiser. Dr. Owens is the newest addition to the sketchy Department of Energy, and likely another villain hiding in plain sight. The last three new characters remain unseen as we go into the October 27 premiere, and include: Will Chase as Neil Mayfield, Brett Gelman as Murray Bauman, and Linnea Berthelsen as Roman.

Of course we have our returning cast, including the gang of kids: Finn Wolfhard (Mike), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas) and Noah Schnapp (Will). There’s also Winona’s Joyce and David’s Chief Hopper, as mentioned above, as well as Natalia Dyer (Nancy), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan), and Joe Keery (Steve).

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about these new characters joining Stranger Things? Are YOU looking forward to the second season? Comment below, let us know!