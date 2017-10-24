Are Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Planning On Having A Baby?: If It Happened, He Wouldn’t Be Upset

Looks like Scott Disick & Sofia Richie may be more serious than we thought! While clearly having fun together, we learned exclusively that the couple surprisingly isn’t ‘against’ having a child together!

Bet you didn’t see this one coming! Scott Disick, 34, and Sofia Richie, 19, haven’t been dating for long, but apparently they’re not completely opposed to having kids together! Granted, it’s not like they’re actively trying to have a baby right now or anything, BUT if Sofia were to get pregnant by accident, it wouldn’t be the worst thing. After all, Scott has three little ones of his own with Kourtney Kardashian, 38, and he would 100 percent be there for another baby if one were to come along. Click here to see adorable pics of Scott and Kourtney’s kids.

“Sofia is not pregnant but that doesn’t mean she won’t be with Scott‘s child,” a source close to Scott told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Scott is definitely not trying to get Sofia pregnant, but he wouldn’t be against it if what they would call a mistake were to happen. They are definitely taking it day by day, and if it were to happen, he’d fully support the child.” Don’t expect another Disick baby to join the bunch anytime soon though. As we previously reported, Scott is trying to be extra careful with his much-younger girlfriend.

“Scott feels he better be careful, or his new girlfriend Sofia may become pregnant too!” a source close to the Kardashian family revealed to us EXCLUSIVELY earlier this month. Who knows what could happen in the future though, as Scott reportedly could see himself settling down with Sofia eventually! “Sophia’s fallen hard for him,” a source close to Sofia told us EXCLUSIVELY. “They’re officially a couple and she feels like they could have a real future.” Even crazier though? Scott apparently feels the same way!

“He’s been saying the same thing,” our insider continued. “This is way more than what he’s had with any of the other girls. Scott and Sofia have a real friendship. It’s more than just physical attraction. They have a deep connection. He’s even started saying that he could see himself settling down and marrying her.” Whoa! Suddenly the whole baby thing makes a little more sense…

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — would you be surprised if Sofia and Scott ended up having a kid together? Do you think they make a good couple?