Shania Twain, 52, Looks Sexier Than Ever Showing Off Cleavage On ‘DWTS’

Shania seriously turned heads as a guest judge on ‘DWTS’ on the Oct. 23 show. She looked more gorgeous than ever! See her look below!

Shania Twain, 52, looked ageless on Dancing With The Stars. The guest judge took her job seriously — she awarded a perfect 10 to Terrell & Cheryl, while only giving a 7 to a struggling Nick & Peta. The Canadian crooner looked amazing behind the judge’s table, showing off her sexy cleavage in a plunging black dress!

We saw her entire outfit when she took to the ballroom floor to sing her new song “Soldier.” It was long and tight, showing off her toned body. It even had a high-high slit, where she teased a little bit of leg! We’ll have what she’s having! She’s in great shape — she’s about to head out on her NOW tour, and she’s obviously been working hard to look and feel her best! The song was super emotional, and Shania has said that she cried for weeks while writing it.

Fans were commenting about her appearance, saying she looked “plumped up” and “unrecognizable,” but we think she looks amazing and can’t wait to see her back on tour after so many years! Her gorgeous hair was styled in retro curls and her bold red lip really stood out. We loved her entire look!

Shania recently opened up about her battle with Lyme disease. She is such a fighter — we are so thrilled that she’s back in the public eye with new music!

Thank you for joining us for #ANightAtTheMovies, @shaniatwain! Stunning. ❤️ #DWTS A post shared by Dancing with the Stars (@dancingabc) on Oct 23, 2017 at 6:12pm PDT

HollywoodLifers, did you love Shania Twain’s dress on DWTS when she was a judge?