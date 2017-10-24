Selena Gomez Fans Convinced New Song, ‘Wolves’ Is About Lupus: The Clue That’s Gone Viral

Although there’s still one day until Selena Gomez’s latest single, ‘Wolves’, fans think they’ve got the new hit all figured out! And, if her Selenators are correct, this may be Sel’s most personal track yet…

You can’t get anything past the Selenators! After Selena Gomez, 25, teased her new track with EDM producer, Marshmello, 21, her fans were quick to decode the meaning behind “Wolves”. According to fan theories, Selena’s new track may be a personal one about lupus. Why? — Well, fans have pointed out on Sel’s social media that the word “wolf” in Latin is “lupus.” And, we here at HollywoodLife.com tested the theory; meaning we went to Google Translator … and it checks out. So, will Selena’s new collab with Marshmello be her most emotional and personal song yet? We’ll find out on Oct. 25, when the track is released!

Fans also noted out that the timing is on point for Selena to release a track about the autoimmune disease, which she went public with in 2015. In Sept. 2017, Selena revealed that she underwent a life-saving kidney transplant as a result from her battle with lupus. She also revealed her donor, her best friend, actress Francia Raisa, 29. In the caption of a photo, which showed her and Francia in separate hospital beds, Selena said that she’s been longing to share her journey with fans. So, they believe that that time is now.

Selena wrote: “I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery.”

While the internet is buzzing with praise over Selena’s “bravery” to create a track about lupus, which she has said is a “very misunderstood” disease, Selena has yet to confirm the fan theory. Instead, she’s just been promoting the track with catchy teasers on Instagram and Twitter.

“Wolves” is the third single off her upcoming album, which follows her previous hits, “Bad Liar” and “Fetish”. Selena and Marshmello both co-wrote the track. Selena teased some of the lyrics on social media, Oct. 23, when she captioned a post that read: “I’ve been running through the jungle, I’ve been crying with the wolves.” All we know is, this will be a long 24 hours until we can hear “Wolves” in its entirety; but, it’ll be worth the wait, knowing Sel!

HollywoodLifers, do you have your own theory about “Wolves”?