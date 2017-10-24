Delena Vs Jelena: Selena Gomez Fans Decide Which Reunion Is More Important: Demi or Justin?

Delena or Jelena?! Selena Gomez recently reunited with Demi Lovato and Justin Bieber and fans took to social media to debate on which reunion was more important. See the passionate reactions here!

Selena Gomez, 25, shockingly reunited with two former close pals this week: old friend, Demi Lovato, 25, at the InStyle Awards on Oct. 23 and ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber, 23, at her home on Oct. 22, and now fans on Twitter are going head to head over which reunion is more important! Some fans insist that Selena and Justin are meant to be and will end up married while others are jumping for joy that Selena and Demi have stayed friends despite not seeing each other in such a long time. We have to admit that we’re equally excited for both of these unexpected reunions ad can’t wait to see what becomes of them!

So, why is Selena all of a sudden bringing back people from her past? Many believe it’s because of her recent scary battle with Lupus that caused her to have a kidney transplant. Perhaps the brunette beauty is realizing that life is too precious to hold grudges? No matter the reason, it’s great to know they’ve reconnected despite any controversies in the past and truly gives us hope that yes, things can mend and be all well again!

Selena’s reunion with Demi is not as surprising as Justin’s considering she did leave a comment on Demi’s Instagram last week that was full of supporting words about her documentary, Simply Complicated. When it comes to Justin, the former couple haven’t been seen together or known to have contact in a long while. They dated from 2011 until 2015 and just like their relationship, their breakup made headlines around the world. Selena has been dating The Weeknd, 27, since early 2017

2017 JELENA IS ENDGAME pic.twitter.com/szEa2CqCON — Valentina (@sobersizzler) October 24, 2017

Seeing Demi and Selena together is making me emotional #Delenaisback #Delena pic.twitter.com/0Y3b31IRYc — Saraн Pнιllιpѕ (@sarahb5318) October 24, 2017

I can't breathe I really thought 2017 would be the only year we didn't get any Jelena interaction ajajsjsndndjd — ً (@badlyer) October 24, 2017

jelena will never end. they will end up getting married. we all been knew. but denial has been nice y'all !!! — 🎀len🎀 (@Mariesrhythem) October 24, 2017

