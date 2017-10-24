Selena Gomez & Demi Lovato Bond Over Boys, Possible Duet & More During Epic Reunion

Seeing Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato reunite at the InStyle Awards was exciting, but wait until you hear what they were talking about! Hint: a major duet may be coming our way!

“Seeing each other at the event was great, and they first gushed over fashion and their dresses. They both were jealous of how good the other looked. It was a total love-fest for the girls, who don’t get to see each other all that often. Demi was concerned about Selena’s health and Selena assured her she was doing great,” our source adds. Furthermore, “they both complimented each other’s new music and reaffirmed that they are not only friends, but also big fans of each other’s music too. That also brought up the possibility of a collaboration. Selena and Demi both dropped names of major music producers they loved working with and vowed to make time in the near future to put something out together.” OMG! We’re dead.

And guess what? Music and fashion weren’t all Selena and Demi, 25, talked about — they also discussed BOYS, because, well… duh! “Demi asked about [ The Weeknd ] and Selena gushed over how sweet he treats her, especially when they are all alone. They both seemed genuinely happy for each other, where they are in life, and are equally excited about their futures.” We wonder if they also talked about Selena’s recent reunion with Justin Bieber . Hmm….

