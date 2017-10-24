Sarah Jessica Parker Still Pushing For ‘SATC 3’: Her Plans For Kim Cattrall’s Character

Kim Cattrall wants nothing to do with ‘Sex and the City 3,’ but Sarah Jessica Parker isn’t giving up on her hopes for a sequel. HollywoodLife.com has the EXCLUSIVE scoop on SJP’s new plans for a third movie!

Sarah Jessica Parker still wants to film Sex and the City 3, so she’s come up with a backup plan now that Kim Cattrall has made it clear she will NOT be starring in the movie. “Sarah would be happy to move forward with filming Sex and the City without Kim,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “The drama that has occurred with the film’s status has left Sarah very upset because she really wanted to make the movie, and if she gets her way, she will still do the film and will leave Kim out of it. She’s looking for the right story and would like to actually start filming it next year without the Samantha Jones character.”

SJP was the first cast member to confirm that SATC 3 wouldn’t be happening. “It’s over, we’re not doing it,” she revealed in September. “I’m disappointed. We had this beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story.” Immediately, reports surfaced that the reason for the movie’s cancellation was because of “diva demands” from Kim, which the 61-year-old quickly shot down. “The only ‘DEMAND’ I ever made was that I didn’t want to do a 3rd film…& that was back in 2016.” Then, in an interview with Piers Morgan, she explained that she’d simply “moved on” from the series. “This is what my sixties are about,” she explained. “They’re about me making decisions for me, not my career — for me. And that feels frickin fantastic.”

She also made her feelings clear about SJP’s decision to share the news the way she did. “I think she could have been nicer,” Kim admitted. “I really think she could’ve been nicer. I don’t know what her issue is, I never have.”

