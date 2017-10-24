‘Roseanne’ Revival: New Pics & Video Of The Cast Back On Set That Will Give You All The Feels

The ‘Roseanne’ cast is back on set and having a blast. The stars of the highly-anticipated revival can’t stop posting adorable photos and videos, giving fans a behind the scenes look at the show we love so much.

The Roseanne cast is giving us all kinds of sneak peeks to get us pumped for the 2018 revival. The cast is currently filming right now, and from the looks of the set pictures, it’s like no time has passed. Roseanne Barr, 64, posted a super cute photo with Laurie Metcalf, 62, on the set. She hashtagged that she was having a blast. Roseanne and Laurie look so happy!

Whitney Cummings, 35, who is executive producing and co-running the revival, has been sharing all sorts of behind the scenes looks at the show’s comeback. She made our hearts melt when she posted a photo of Roseanne and John Goodman, 65, on the couch together on her Instagram story. “These two,” she captioned the picture. Roseanne and Dan forever! Whitney also posted an Instagram video of the cast going before the audience for a round of applause. Is anyone else crying? This cast is truly like family.

To top it all off, Shameless star Emma Kenney, 18, has joined the cast with Jayden Rey. Emma is playing Harris, the daughter of David (Johnny Galecki) and Darlene (Sara Gilbert). There’s no confirmation yet that Johnny will reprise his role in the revival, but we’re still holding out hope that he’ll return! Sarah Chalke, who played the character Becky in later seasons, will also appear in a new role. Take a look at all the new photos in our gallery now!

Roseanne’s premiere episode is titled “Twenty Years To Life.” The 8-episode revival is expect to air in 2018.

HollywoodLifers, are you excited for the Roseanne revival? Let us know your thoughts below!