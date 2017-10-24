Drake ‘Heartbroken’ Rihanna Blew Off His Birthday — He’s ‘Scared She’s Out Of His Life Forever’

There was one important person missing from Drake’s 31st birthday party: Rihanna. And even though it’s been over a year since they split, the rapper is totally devastated she wasn’t there for his bash.

“Drake really wanted Rihanna to be at his birthday party,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “It was great seeing all of his boys and having gorgeous girls there, but he was missing Rih. He knows that she’s busy, but he misses her and would have loved to see her face. Unfortunately, she has kept her distance from him since he broke her heart last year. Drake always tries to stay friends with his exes, and Rihanna is and always has been one of the most special women in his life. For him to completely lose her is difficult for him to accept. He’s scared she’s out of his life forever, and he really thought she would’ve forgiven him by now. Not showing at his party or even acknowledging it is heartbreaking for him.”

Unfortunately for Drizzy, these days, Rihanna is romantically involved with someone new — Hassan Jameel. The pair have tried to keep their romance on the down low, but cameras totally caught them indulging in a steamy makeout session while on vacation in June. Since then, they’ve only been photographed a handful of times, and have clearly tried to avoid paparazzi, but it certainly seems like RiRi is putting her focus on this romance…not her past with Drake. Meanwhile, the 31-year-old has recently been linked to Bella Hadid, 21, after he threw her a birthday party earlier this month. However, she had a prior obligation and could not make it to his celebration.

Luckily, Drake was still surrounded by famous faces for his big night. Leonardo DiCaprio, Hailey Baldwin, Lamar Odom, Usain Bolt, Lewis Hamilton and more all showed up for the party! Unfortunately, it just doesn’t seem like that was enough to truly give Drake the night he fully wanted!

