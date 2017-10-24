Nick Lachey Gushes Over Vanessa After Shocking ‘DWTS’ Elimination: ‘I’m So Proud’ Of Her

Now that Nick Lachey has been eliminated from ‘Dancing With The Stars’, is he worried about leaving his wife, Vanessa, behind to compete? The 98 Degrees singer spoke EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife.com about his wife’s growth on the show!

Nick Lachey, 43, might be off of Dancing With The Stars, but his wife, Vanessa, 36, is still standing. Er, well, dancing. After his elimination on the October 23 episode, Nick spoke EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife.com about his wife, Vanessa, remaining on the show without him. So, is he worried that Vanessa might be feeling extra stress to win now that Nick’s off the show? Not exactly.

“This is a stressful competition and you don’t need any additional stress. Whatever stress she’s feeling I’m sure is based on the fact that she has do tough routines on national television every week. None of that will change, Nick told HollywoodLife.com after his elimination from the competition series. “She’s doing great. They’re both doing great. I’m so proud of the journey she’s taken. We all have different journeys on this show… you can only control what’s in your lane and I’ve tried to really bring the best of myself in my lane. I can look back on this experience and know that I did that and be really proud of that.”

It’s so sweet how Nick isn’t letting the competition — or his loss — wedge it’s way in between his relationship with wife, Vanessa. Not only has Nick been supportive of Vanessa, but he also said that he’ll be in attendance on the sidelines to “support” Vanessa so long as she remains on the show. Maybe he can hang out with contestant Nikki Bella‘s boyfriend, John Cena?

