Harvey Weinstein: Former Employee Accuses Him Of Sexual Assault While On Her Period

Mimi Haleyi, a former production assistant of Harvey Weinstein’s has come forward with sexual assault claims against the producer. Haleyi claims Weinstein forced oral sex on her, after he removed her menstrual tampon.

As Harvey Weinstein‘s, 65, sexual accusers reaches over 50 reported women, a former employee of his has come forward. Mimi Haleyi, a former production assistant for The Weinstein Company claims the former producer forced himself on her while she had her period in 2006. In a press conference on Tuesday, oct. 24, Haleyi, joined by her attorney, Gloria Allred, told a group of reporters that what Weinstein allegedly did to her, she wouldn’t have even wanted a romantic partner to do to her. Haleyi alleges that Weinstein invited her to to his home in SoHo [New York City]. She claims Weinstein then took her into a bedroom and forced himself on her.

“It wasn’t long before he was all over me making sexual advances,” she explains. “I told him, ‘No, no, no,’ but he insisted.” In an effort to make him stop, Haleyi says she told him she was on her period and that there was “no way this is going to happen. Please stop.” She says he wouldn’t take no for an answer. “He backed me into a room which was note lit but looked like a kids bedroom with kids drawings on the walls. He held me down on the bed; I tried to get away, or tried to get him off of me, and [I] kept asking him to stop, but it was impossible.” She went on to explain, “He then orally forced himself on me while I was on my period. He even pulled my tampon out. I was mortified, in disbelief and disgusted.” … but Weinstein continued, removing her tampon.

Halyei claims once Weinstein finished, he asked, “Don’t you feel we are so much closer to each other now?” In tears, she says she replied, “No.

Haleyi claims she met Weinstein once in 2004, and then saw him for a second time in 2006 at the Cannes Film Festival. Haleyi alleges that after an assistant escorted her up to his hotel room at Cannes, that’s when things took a turn for the worse. “Harvey asked if I’d give him a massage. I said, ‘No sorry, I’m not a masseuse,’ and I suggested he contact hotel reception,” Haleyi recalled during the press conference. “At that time, I was crying because I felt humiliated.” Although that particular interaction was humiliating, Haleyi wanted to break into the entertainment industry, therefore she agreed to meet with Weinstein again; this time in New York City. Haleyi emphasized that she was hoping to form a business relationship with Weinstein and nothing else. When Weinstein said he was willing to help her, Haleyi says she landed a job on a TV show, which was produced by the Weinstein company.

