Lori Loughlin Sends ‘Love’ To Newly Engaged John Stamos: You ‘Deserve A Happy Ending’

After John Stamos announced his engagement, Lori Loughlin sent him the sweetest congratulatory message and brought us right back to the ‘Full House’ days.

Full House viewers have always hoped that Lori Loughlin and John Stamos would end up together like their TV characters, but in real life, they’re just great friends. So, of course, Lori had nothing but great things to say when John announced he had gotten engaged to Caitlin McHugh! “And no one deserves a happy ending more than you my old friend,” Lori tweeted, in response to John’s engagement announcement. “Congrats to you both. Sending so much love.” John shared his big news on Twitter on Oct. 22, revealing he popped the question to his girlfriend of almost two years in Disneyland.

Although fans would’ve loved to see Aunt Becky and Uncle Jesse become an item in real life, the timing simply never worked out. First, she was married to Michael R. Burns from 1989 until 1996. By the time they split, John was with Rebecca Romijn, who he started dating in 1994. They tied the knot in Sept. 1998, and were together until 2004. Meanwhile, Lori married Mossimo Giannulli in 1997, and they’ve been together ever since. However, there was a moment when romance almost sparked between the two. Before Full House, they went on a date to Disneyland, and although they aren’t quite in agreement about whether it was romantic or platonic, John did previously reveal that the night ended in a kiss!

“No disrespect to her family and her husband now, I would say that she could be the one that got away,” John admitted in 2013. “She’s one of my dearest friends, [though], and that’s good enough.” Luckily, both stars have found their happy endings and still managed to stay super close!

And no one deserve a happy ending more than you my old friend. Congrats to you both. Sending so much love💍❤️🍾 https://t.co/6tTatI3q64 — Lori Loughlin (@LoriLoughlin) October 23, 2017

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Lori’s message to John?