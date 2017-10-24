La La Anthony Literally Sparkles In A Stunning Red Carpet Dress With Carmelo Nowhere In Sight

La La Anthony stunned on the red carpet in a glittery gown that’s so beautiful, it’s blinding. Seriously, Carmelo — are you seeing this?!

La La Anthony, 38, seriously sparkled last night, Oct. 23, when she attended Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation’s Angel Ball 2017 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. The Power actress wore a black and gold ombre gown that glittered all the way to the ground. She looked so amazing, we can’t stop staring – even if we might go blind from all that shine. She chose to go for a natural makeup look, letting the dress truly be the statement it is. Check out her ensemble in the picture below!

This formal look is a huge departure from the outfit she sported just the day before. The star took her son Kiyan Anthony, 10, to meet up with bestie Ciara, 31, and her son, Future Zahir Wilburn, 3, on Oct. 22 and the group were decked out in football jerseys and jeans when they went to Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ so they could root for Ciara’s husband and Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, 28 at the Seattle Seahawks vs. New York Giants game.

There’s one similarity between the two occasions though, and it’s that La La’s estranged husband Carmelo Anthony, 33, was noticeably absent from both events. We aren’t totally surprised the basketball player hasn’t made an appearance lately with La La since the couple have been separated for months and Melo is no longer based in NYC due to his switch to the Oklahoma City Thunder. But we’re still hoping the two will reconcile sometime soon. As we HollywoodLife.com reported EXCLUSIVELY, “Carmelo is hoping that he and La La can use this opportunity as a fresh start. The past year has just been full of stress and heartbreak. Carmelo wants to get his marriage back on track more than anything. He believes that a change of scenery, a new home, a different team and a fresh set of friends could be the perfect remedy, and a way to draw a line under their issues once and for all.” See pictures of the couple here!

