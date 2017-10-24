Kylie Jenner Fans Freak After Freddy Krueger-Like Ghoul Looks To Be Stalking Her On Snapchat

Should we be worried about Kylie Jenner? Kylie posted a pic on Snapchat that left her fans screaming. And no, not because it was so hot. They’re terrified that she’s being stalked by Freddy Krueger! See the wild pic!

In the immortal words of Whoopi Goldberg in Ghost: Kylie, you in danger, girl. Fans are convinced that Kylie Jenner‘s house is haunted after spotting a figure shrouded in black lurking behind her in an artsy Snapchat. Kylie doesn’t appear to be paying the person any attention, leading fans to believe that she doesn’t know that he — or it — is in her “purse closet.” It really is spooky; the alleged apparition is wearing a wide-brimmed hat and doesn’t have a face, or any discerning features. One could argue that it’s just the lighting, but Kylie’s face and hands are crystal clear!

Is it actually Freddy Krueger, the monster/serial killer from A Nightmare on Elm Street? The hat’s a dead giveaway. Freddy loves himself a wide-brimmed hat. If only we could make out a striped sweater and bladed hands! Her fans lost their minds on Twitter, sharing their theories about the ghoulish figure, and sending Kylie urgent warnings about what could be going on in her house.

Seriously, has Kylie ever seen literally any horror movie? The poor, unassuming family first figures out that their totally normal, 19th century-era home that they bought at a mysteriously low price, is haunted when they snap family photos — and there’s one extra person in the background. Another person it could be, besides Freddy Krueger: Michael Jackson. At least that’s what one fan joked, that the ghost of MJ would totally be wearing a hat like that. See her fans craziest tweets below:

@KylieJenner why did Freddy Krueger just appear behind you tho?!😶 pic.twitter.com/EMWoW0lJIY — me (@iwaskanye) October 20, 2017

Was I the only one spooked by Freddy Krueger in the back of @KylieJenner snap? 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/jzWaVZurux — Kylie Shaye (@_kylieshayee) October 20, 2017

Did anyone notice this on Kylie's Snapchat? It appears immediately! WTF! 😱😱😱 @KylieJenner pic.twitter.com/xZGyJT2Oax — ᴅeyra (@deyramejia) October 21, 2017

Not even gonna lie, while I was watching this I thought it was Freddy Krueger 😫 — Zoëy Gray (@zolson9) October 21, 2017

@KylieJenner IS THAT FREDDIE KRUGER IN YO HOUSE???!?!? pic.twitter.com/12QqB82VBB — Shamari Roy (@Sham_weezy420) October 20, 2017

Are we gonna ignore the Michael Jackson ghost that featured in @KylieJenner ‘s latest SC?? Sure that wasn’t there a second ago 👀 pic.twitter.com/EBWkAXPVbO — Sophie Tucker (@SophieLouu98) October 20, 2017

Just kidding, folks! Kylie read the frantic tweets and settled the rumors. She totally knew that there was someone behind her, and it wasn’t Freddy Krueger or another monster. It was her good friend, Harry Hudson! No word on why she didn’t say he was in the Snap in the first place, but it’s a relief knowing that her mega-mansion isn’t haunted…or is it?

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kylie’s being stalked by something supernatural, or is this just a weird shadow? Let us know!