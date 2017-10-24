Kardashians Sign Epic $150 Million Deal With E! — 5 More Seasons Of ‘KUWTK’ On The Way

Get excited, Kardashian fans! The famous family has re-signed their contract with E!, guaranteeing at least five more seasons of ‘KUWTK.’ Oh, and they’ll be cashing in BIG time on the new deal!

Keeping Up With The Kardashians isn’t going anywhere — at least for the next few years! Kris Jenner confirmed on Oct. 24 that she and her family have re-signed with the E! network, and now, details of the multi-million dollar deal have been revealed. The family has signed on for five more seasons of KUWTK, at $30 million a season, according to TMZ. Yep, that means they’ll make a total of $150 million! This is even more than the Kardashians made as part of their 2015 deal with the network, which paid them $20 million a season for five seasons. That’s basically chump change compared to what they’re raking in now!

TMZ reports that it is the family’s discretion how they will divide the money, and this new deal will roll into 2019 (more than one season of the show airs a year). Currently, the 14th season of KUWTK is airing on E!, and the episodes are about five months behind real time. The fam began filming season 15 on Oct. 24, according to The Blast. Of course, between seasons of KUWTK, there are also spinoff shows. Most recently, those have included Life of Kylie, Rob & Chyna and I Am Cait. It’s no secret that the Kardashians are the heart of the E! network, and it doesn’t look like we’ll be getting rid of them any time soon! Of course, with so any family members, there’s always something crazy or interesting happening, so there’s never a shortage of entertaining or revealing footage.

With Kim Kardashian currently expecting her third baby via surrogate, Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian both pregnant, and SO much more going on, there’s already lots of juicy episodes to come — and we can’t wait to see what’s next!

HollywoodLifers, are you excited that KUWTK got picked up for five more seasons?