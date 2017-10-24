Kris Jenner Is ‘Over the Moon’ For Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson After Pregnancy News

Kris Jenner has been ecstatic for Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson since their baby news broke. Find out more about her feelings during this exciting time in their lives!

Kris Jenner, , is speaking out about reportedly pregnant daughters Khloe Kardashian, 33, and Kylie Jenner, 20, and she couldn’t be happier for where they’re at in their lives right now. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star spoke with Entertainment Tonight on Oct. 24 about her girls and her influence in being their mom. “I think they just see by example,” she told the outlet. “All of us are together, so it’s not like I have to sit each one down and say, ‘OK, when you grow up, or when you have a baby …’ We’re so involved with each other’s lives that I think they see how we all manage and micromanage our lives.” Kris also commented about how she’s “over the moon” for Khloe since she’s at a great place in her life with boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, 26. “We love Tristan so much, and she’s so happy, and she’s been through so much,” she continued. “Just seeing her be able to do something so creative with [her denim line] Good American — that’s her passion. On top of it, to be in such a great place in her personal life is amazing. She’s really happy.” See pics of the parents-to-be here!

Kris didn’t stop there. She also shared her feelings about Kylie and how she’s handling everything in her life right now. “I think she is very strong,” she admitted. “I think the strength that she has as a woman and as an entrepreneur, a businessperson, and everything that she’s got going on — she’s really equipped to handle whatever comes her way. I’m so proud of that kid. She’s a good girl with a big heart.” Although Kris didn’t confirm or mention the pregnancies directly, it sounds like both Khloe and Kylie are living their best lives.

In addition to Khloe and Kylie, Kim Kardashian, 37, is also expecting a baby via surrogate which will be her third with husband Kanye West, 40. With all the baby fever in the air, we can’t help but share in the excitement with Kris. We wish their family all the best during this amazing time!

