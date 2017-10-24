Kourtney Kardashian Fuels Baby Rumors By Telling Reporter She’s ‘Pregnant’ In Shocking Interview

In a new interview, Kourtney Kardashian tells a reporter she’s ‘pregnant,’ further fueling rumors that she’s expecting a baby with Younes Bendjima. What’s the deal?!

“I’m pregnant!” Kourtney Kardashian, 38, said excitedly, in her new interview with Grazia magazine. Could it be — is the reality star actually expecting her fourth child, and first with Younes Bendjima?! Not so fast. After making the proclamation during her Q&A, Kourtney took a “long pause” and admitted she was joking, according to the interviewer. However, this isn’t the first time that there’s been hints of a pregnancy. Amidst magazine reports that the 38-year-old is having another baby, Younes recently posted a cryptic message on his Instagram story. “Sometimes you just gotta keep the good news to yourself,” he wrote, along with a poll, asking fans, “Hell yeah” or “No I don’t.”

Kourtney and Younes’ relationship has been heating up since the spring, and on this week’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Younes will finally make his debut when the pair take a trip to Cannes together. Unfortunately, it won’t be without some drama, as Kourt’s ex, Scott Disick, catches wind of the romance and threatens to “beat up” his baby mama’s new man. Of course, as we saw in real-time last May, Scott headed to Cannes, too, and spent several days canoodling with Bella Thorne, 20 and a bevy of other women during his trip.

Meanwhile, even if Kourtney isn’t expecting, there’s a lot of exciting baby news coming out of the Kardashian camp these days! Both Khloe Kardashian, 33, and Kylie Jenner, 20, are pregnant with their first children — although neither has confirmed the news — and Kim Kardashian, 37, is expecting her third baby via surrogate.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kourtney joking that she’s pregnant? Do you think she wants a fourth baby?