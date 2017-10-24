Kim Kardashian’s Surrogate Reveals Even Bigger Baby Bump After Twin Rumors — New Pics

Could this be more evidence that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are expecting TWINS?! Their surrogate was recently pictured with a MUCH bigger baby bump, even though she’s only 6 months pregnant.

Just hours after Kim Kardashian, 37, seemingly teased that she and Kanye West, 40, are expecting twins, her surrogate, who is reportedly six months pregnant, was pictured with a rather LARGE baby bump. Does this mean they really are getting ready to welcome TWO babies into their family? TAKE A LOOK AT THE PICS OF KIM’S SURROGATE HERE! As you can see in the shocking new images, Kim’s unidentified surrogate was in California on Tuesday, Oct. 24, wearing a Nike T-shirt and rolled-up shorts as she was getting into a black sedan car. She has not been seen since late September, and boy has her bump grown since then!

At this time, it’s not clear how many buns are in this surrogate’s oven, but on Monday, Oct. 23, Kim tweeted, “Anyone know who makes the best double stroller? Not a tiny compact one but regular size.” Fans immediately started speculating that Kim and Kanye may be expecting twins, but Kim quickly deleted the tweet and explained herself, saying, “I have two kids people!!! LOL” It certainly makes sense, but now that we see these new pics of Kim’s alleged surrogate with a massive baby bump — just six months into her pregnancy — we’re starting to wonder again… Could Kim have been covering up her best secret after she accidentally let the truth out? Sadly, only time will tell.

But guess what? In 2015, Kim told Ellen DeGeneres that a psychic relayed she would have twins in 2018. “A psychic emailed me the other day and said, ‘You’re gonna have twins in 2018.'” Kim didn’t buy the premonition, so she further told Ellen, “I was like, ‘Lose my email.'” But could the psychic have been right all along?

