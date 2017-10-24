Tristan Thompson Fears Pregnant Khloe Kardashian’s ‘Extreme Workouts’: Please ‘Slow Down’

Khloe Kardashian has been known to hit the gym HARD, and apparently not even pregnancy can slow her down! However, we learned exclusively Tristan Thompson is concerned for Khloe & their baby — yikes!

Has Khloe Kardashian, 33, been pushing herself a little TOO hard in the fitness department? Well, there’s at least one person who thinks so — her BF and soon-to-be-baby-daddy, Tristan Thompson, 26. Apparently Khlo-Money has not been taking it easy since getting pregnant with her first child, and Tristan is worried about her AND their bundle of joy! After all, Khloe has been known to work out nearly every day — sometimes even doing two-a-days — all in the name of maintaining her sizzling figure. Click here to see inspiring pics of Khloe “then” and “now.”

“Tristan is getting a little nervous about Khloe getting after it during her daily workouts,” a source close to Tristan told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He wants his lady to take care of herself and their baby, so he is pleading with her to slow down. Tristan has made it clear to Khloe that he loves her very much and it is ok for her to enjoy her pregnancy and not focus so much on her fitness.” We don’t blame Khloe for continuing with her workouts though, after all, she worked super hard for the killer body she has now! Plus, working out while pregnant is not at all dangerous — if done right. We have a feeling Tristan doesn’t have anything to worry about!

“Tristan is concerned with Khloe over-exerting herself or putting too much stress on her body with unnecessary workouts,” our insider explained. “T has made it clear to Khloe that the health of their baby is most important, and if that means dialing back the extreme workouts, then that should happen so he can worry less.” Again though, working out while pregnant is totally ok. “It’s great to [exercise] during pregnancy, because there are so many benefits,” Dr. Grace Lau, an OBGYN at NYU Langone Medical Center told the New York Post. “It keeps your energy up, it makes you feel good, it makes your heart strong and helps with nausea, back pain, and complications.”

Exercises Khloe should avoid though include: skiing, crunches, bench-pressing, boxing (with contact,) and even biking. Those types of activities require balance, and can put your bump at risk. Normal cardio and even weight lifting though, is perfectly fine as long as the mom feels comfortable while doing it. More likely than not though, Khloe isn’t engaging in anything overly risky. So slow your roll, Tristan, and let mama sweat it out!

