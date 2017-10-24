Khloé K & Kylie Jenner Look Like Twins, Joking About Having ‘So Many Babies’ In New Lip Kit Video

The world is obsessed with Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian’s reported pregnancies and the sisters aren’t doing much to help. In a new video promoting their lip kit collab the sisters joke about having ‘so many babies.’

Kylie Jenner, 20, and Khloe Kardashian, 33, are both reportedly in the second trimester of their first pregnancies — but no one is confirming anything yet. However, the sisters have both gone about mercilessly teasing fans when it comes to the topic of their alleged unborn fetuses. They’ve worn baggy clothes, gone into hiding and in general made it impossible to find a bump. Now, they are just straight up toying with us. In a new YouTube video for Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie and Khloé try on the Koko Kollection shades from their lip kit collaboration and make a ton of jokes while they’re at it.

“I’m tripping out on how you and I are twinning today!” Khlo Money says, as she and Kylie try on color after color from the Koko Kollection while both rocking blonde locks and black outfits. “We work impeccably well together,” she gushes of her sister. “I don’t know who is who,” Kylie says laughing at the camera! Next, Khloe refers to their creation as if it were children they had birthed together. Oh boy. “We created them!” she says happily. “It’s our baby together. We have eight!” “I know, we have so many babies,” Kylie says smiling. “I know,” Khloe says. “Who knew?” Ky asks, obviously teasing us all.

While Kylie is busy “hiding” out in her Calabasas home in California while allegedly carrying Travis Scott‘s baby, Khloe is going to beau Tristan Thompson‘s Cleveland Cavaliers games and strategically covering her stomach. Ugh, these two better give it up soon. Click here to see pics of Kylie’s alleged pregnancy.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Khloe and Kylie’s silly video? Do you like their joke about having “so many babies”? Let us know below!