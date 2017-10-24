Kelly Clarkson’s Confession: She Got Skinny Because She Was ‘Miserable’ After ‘AI’

Kelly Clarkson bravely told fans about how miserable she was after ‘Breakaway’, saying the stress made her lose a ton of weight. Despite this, nobody seemed to ‘care’. Read her heartbreaking interview.

As Kelly Clarkson‘s 2004 album, Breakaway, began to climb the charts, the overnight pop sensation began to feel the intense pressure from her label and peers to keep succeeding. Kelly told Attitude magazine that she was absolutely miserable during the time and turned to excessive exercise to gain a sense of control, which caused her to lose a lot of weight (see a very skinny Kelly at the 2005 VMAs). “I thought the only way out was quitting,” she told the magazine about the “dark period” in her career. “I, like, wrecked my knees and my feet, because all I would do is put in headphones and run. I was at the gym all the time.”

Attitude misinterpreted part of her interview, according to Kelly, when they wrote that she wanted to “kill herself” because of her weight. Kelly clarified on Twitter that because of her unhappiness, she became too thin, and that she was not suicidal over how much she weighed. “People had no idea I was unhappy oddly enough because I appeared healthy,” she explained in a tweet. Kelly suffered from bulimia in high school, and said that she “was miserable, like inside and out, for four years of my life. But no one cared, because aesthetically you make sense.” The unhappiness she felt during the “dark” Breakaway period was a reminder of that.

Kelly gained control of her life and her career by the time her third album, 2007’s My December, dropped. “There’s a song on My December called ‘Sober’. There’s this line—’picked the weeds but kept the flowers’—and I just live my life by that, because you are who you surround yourself with. I was around some really negative people, and I got out of it because I had a lot of great people there, too,” said Clarkson. “It was a case of turning around, facing them and walking toward the light.”

