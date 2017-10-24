Kailyn Lowry ‘Seriously Struggling’ With Intense Feelings Towards Javi Marroquin

Did the ‘Teen Mom 2’ reunion stir up Kailyn Lowry’s unresolved feelings for her ex-husband Javi Marroquin? HollywoodLife.com has the EXCLUSIVE scoop!

Love is complicated! Kailyn Lowry, 25, has recently seemed to only have eyes for her rumored new boyfriend, Dionisio Cephas, but HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that she might still be interested in her ex-husband Javi Marroquin, 24.“Kailyn is seriously struggling right now with her feelings towards Javi. She honestly thought she was totally over him, but the Teen Mom 2 reunion taping threw up all kinds of emotions she really didn’t know she still had,” a Teen Mom insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Seeing Javi with Briana made her see red, she was so angry and pissed off that she actually had to walk away from filming and go to her room for a while to get her head together. Kailyn really doesn’t want to admit to still being in love with Javi though, even to herself, so she’s been trying to rationalize her feelings by blaming other things. She’s been telling herself that it was just the fact that he was with Briana that was driving her crazy, but she knows deep down that it goes way past that.” See photos of the couple here!

The Teen Mom 2 reunion isn’t the only recent run-in between the former couple. The pair showed up together at WE tv’s Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars season 9 premiere in NYC on Oct. 12. Kailyn and Javi seemed more than happy to smile for the cameras together, and Javi even gave Kailyn a kiss. Later on Instagram, Javi posted a heartfelt message about his ex-wife. “Despite everything that happened between us I’m happy we are at a place where we can go to events..have a good time and be civil,” he captioned the sweet photo of him giving Kailyn a peck on the cheek. “We’re doing a pretty good job raising these kids.”

Kailyn and Javi ended their three year marriage in Dec. 2015. They agreed in summer 2016 to share custody of their son, Lincoln, 3, but didn’t let that stand in the way of drawing out any drama between them. In February, Javi called Kailyn a liar on Twitter. “I thought we divorced cause she didn’t want more kids? That’s weird.” Kailyn wasn’t about to let that go, and responded, “You blamed me for miscarrying and our marriage was toxic, Why would I want more kids with you?” She’s since deleted the tweet.

