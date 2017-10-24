Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez: 13 Moments That Defined Their Rocky Relationship

It is absolutely mind-blowing that after all they’ve been through, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are now hanging out again as pals. We’ve got 13 moments that defined their road from romance to friendship.

Justin Bieber, 23, and Selena Gomez, 25, have come full circle. From friends in 2009, to sweethearts for years and back to pals again in 2017. They’ve had so many defining moments in the saga that is Jelena, and we’ve got 13 of the most memorable ones. After being pals yet rumored to be dating in 2010, the couple finally made it official in 2011 when they showed up at the Vanity Fair Oscars party together. They even posed together on the red carpet and made out in the photo booth kissing in iconic pics that signaled the official coming out of their romance.

One month later in Mar. 2011, Selena went on the Ellen show and finally confirmed to the world that they were dating. The 59-year-old host even gave her a hard time for staying quiet about it for so long, telling the singer, “He’s a fantastic guy. I’m glad. You can’t try to hide that forever.” In Aug. of that year, she sweetly kissed her man before he went onstage to accept the Top New Artist at the Teen Choice Awards.

While the couple attended the awards show together again in 2012, they split up for the first time in Nov. of that year. While there were rumors of cheating, the reason was never fully clear. “I don’t know what to say. I don’t know what’s going on in my life,” the Biebs told a radio host at the time. Things were up in the air between the two until Justin posted an Instagram pic of him shirtless and snuggling Selena in May of 2013. OMG, were they back together? Later that spring at the Billboard Awards, they were caught on camera in a backstage run-in where she gave him a friendly kiss on the cheek and they talked for a hot minute.

By 2014, all was right with the world as Jelena was spotted riding segways together, grabbing breakfast and doing all sorts of things that couples do. Justin finally admitted they were a couple again via a police report, after he crashed his ATV while the couple was vacationing in his native Canada in August of that year. Things fell apart again shortly after that and by Dec. 2014 he responded “I’m super single” in a tweet about rumors that he started dating model Haley Baldwin, 20.

In Nov. 2015, Jelena fans finally got the proof that the couple might be back on when a video went viral showing the singer playing the piano in a LA hotel bar while serenading Selena! Several days later a another video surfaced of them slow dancing together. What did this all mean? It was all the more confusing because in interviews following the release of Purpose, he said that their breakup had been “really tough” on him and that she was his “first real love,” and was still “someone I love dearly.” See Jelena’s most romantic pics, here.

All hope seemed lost when the Biebs spent New Years in St. Bart’s with Haley, and continued dating her into the early months of 2016. But WAIT! By March, Justin posted an epic Instagram throwback pic of the former couple kissing, which Selena wrote “perfect” in the comments. That had fans SO hopeful that something was up between the pair.

A defining moment in the couple’s history came when Selena stunned fans days later by showing up at Justin’s Los Angeles Purpose tour stop on Mar. 23, 2016. She was photographed in the audience smiling and gazing at the singer, and Jelena fans absolutely LOST IT as it was the first physical public proof in months that they were still close.

Then all fell quiet on the Jelena front. Selena ended up going to rehab in the fall of 2016 for lupus-related issues while Justin continued on his world tour. In Jan. 0f 2017, the “Hands to Myself” singer was spotted putting on a massive PDA show with The Weeknd, 27 after a romantic dinner in LA. It turned into a full-blown romance and the pair have been happily dating ever since. There was no sign that Selena and Justin would ever reunite until he was spotted arriving at her Studio City home on Oct. 22, where the two spent hours together surrounded by friends. While she’s still with The Weeknd, he was away on tour and reportedly was okay with Jelena’s hang-out, in which they probably spent plenty of time discussing her alarming medical crisis where she underwent a kidney transplant over the summer.

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked that Justin and Selena are back to being pals after all they’ve been through?