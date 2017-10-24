OMG! Ring the alarm — this is not a drill! Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are hanging out again, a new report claims, and we’re totally shook. See the new pics, and get all the details, here!

JELENA LIVES! Well, sort of. Before you jump to any conclusions, we must tell you that Justin Bieber, 23, and Selena Gomez, 25, are not dating again. She’s still in a relationship with The Weeknd, 27, but what WILL excite you is that Justin and Selena have allegedly been hanging out together, TMZ reports. Most recently, they spent time together at her house with friends — TMZ released pics of Selena arriving at her Studio City house on Sunday evening, Oct. 22, and just 10 minutes earlier, Justin showed up in his white G-Wagon. Sources also told the site that Justin and Selena hung out once last week, too. SEE THE PICS HERE!

While this will likely excite anyone that’s still holding out hope for a romantic reunion between Justin and Selena, TMZ was told that The Weeknd was very well aware of Jelena’s recent hangouts. The only reason he wasn’t there, too, was because he’s currently on tour. A source told TMZ that there was “nothing romantic” about Justin and Selena’s Sunday evening hangout, even though he was at Selena’s house until at least midnight!

Apparently, Justin and Selena had recently reconnected around the time she announced she had undergone a kidney transplant. Their hangouts also come after Justin released his current smash hit, “Friend,” in which he asks an unidentified ex if they can still be friends. Could he have been singing about Selena? After seeing these new pics, it now seems very possible!

HollywoodLifers, how do YOU feel about Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez hanging out again? Are you worried about her relationship with The Weeknd? Should Justin and Selena date again? Tell us all your thoughts below!