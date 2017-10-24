Justin Bieber Fan Arrested After Trespassing On His Beverly Hills Home 3 Times In 1 Week

There are Beliebers and then there is this. A Justin Bieber fan was arrested today after being caught trespassing on the singer’s property for the third time this week. Justin is okay, but the whole story is BIZARRE.

Justin Bieber, 23, fans are not messing around. One woman in her 40’s was arrested on the singer’s property tonight, Oct. 23, after police say she had wandered over to his home for the third time this week, according to TMZ. We know what you’re thinking: what the heck? Authorities told TMZ the police were called to Justin’s place around 7:30 p.m. local time. The “Sorry” singer’s security was able to detain the woman until the cops arrived and booked her for trespassing.

According to the outlet’s sources, the very avid Belieber has made her way onto Justin’s property two previous times in the last week. Security had warned her to stay away, but it seems she couldn’t take a very direct hint. The fan reportedly made it on to the property, but did not get inside Justin’s house. Thank God for that, because the singer was home at the time. He reportedly didn’t make contact with her at all. Click here to see the ups and downs of Justin’s last couple years.

While this is definitely a serious invasion of privacy and nothing to joke about, Justin’s fans are already pretty extreme. For instance, many lost it this weekend when he posted a shirtless video of himself to his Instagram showing he got a crazy new chest tattoo. Along with his trademark cross ink and roman numerals, Justin got a giant black and white design drawn over his torso. Many Beliebers took the ink very personally and were devastated to see his beautiful body covered up.

