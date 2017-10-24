John Stamos Eager To Have A Family: ‘Inspired By George Clooney’s Happiness & Fatherhood’

At 54, John Stamos is finally ready for kids! After announcing his engagement to younger GF Caitlin McHugh, we’ve learned exclusively the star’s excited about possibly becoming a dad. His inspo? George Clooney!

Taking a page from George Clooney‘s, 56, book, John Stamos, 54, is ready to become a father for the first time! The actor popped the question to his girlfriend Caitlin McHugh, 32, earlier this week, and apparently he’s ALREADY got babies on the brain! Despite his age though, John is eager to settle down and raise a fam — after all, if George can make it happen, he can too! But George isn’t the only one who’s inspired John to become a family man. Click here to see adorable pics of celeb dads with their kids.

“John is eager to finally have a family after being inspired by George Clooney’s late-life happiness and fatherhood,” a source close to John shared with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “At the age of 54, John made the decision to get married again and hopefully start a family. After watching George pull off a similar life change at almost the same age, John feels being a dad could be for him too.” How sweet is THAT? This will be John’s second marriage, just like George, who married Amal Clooney, 39, in 2014. This past June, George and Amal welcomed their very first children: twins Ella and Alexander. We can totally see the same happening for John!

“More than just George however, John has been inspired by so many friends and family who have caring, loving families,” our insider added. “As John has matured, his priorities and perspectives on life have changed too. He is finally ready to settle down, become a father and enter the next phase of his life.” John and Caitlin started dating back in March 2016, and it appears he popped the question in Disneyland! “I asked…she said yes! …And we lived happily ever after💍,” John captioned a sweet Instagram photo that was posted on Oct. 23.

The image is an illustration of a man and woman embracing in front of Cinderella’s castle as fireworks explode in the background. Aw! Hours later, John posted a photograph of himself with Caitlin, both wearing Mickey Mouse ears. “#Forever,” he captioned the image. We cannot wait for this couple’s wedding!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — would you love to see John become a father? Do you think it’ll happen for him?