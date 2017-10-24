Jaime Pressly Welcomes Twins: ‘Mom’ Star Gives Birth To 2 Baby Boys

Jaime Pressly has 2 new boys in her life! The star has officially given birth to twins, making her a three-time mom, and we’re so excited for her! After all, she had been wanting more kids for a while now. Get the details here.

Congrats to Jaime Pressly, 40, and her longtime boyfriend Hamzi Hijazi. The adorable couple welcomed their first children together, second and third for Jaime, on Oct. 16, Jaime confirmed on Instagram a week later, and we can only imagine how thrilled the new parents must be! Jaime gave birth to twin baby boys, Leo and Lenon, and shared their first photo on Oct. 23. This officially makes her not only a mom of three kids, but a mom of three SONS! The Mom star is, after all, already the proud mother of 10-year-old Dezi James Calvo. Check out the first photos of the newborn boys below and click here to see inspiring pics of celeb moms who got their flat abs back.

Jaime announced her surprise pregnancy back in June, and revealed that while she and Hamzi had been trying to have a child for a while, they did not use IVF to conceive. “Twins don’t run on either side of our families so we were completely shocked,” the actress told People magazine at the time of her pregnancy announcement. “This wasn’t IVF or anything like that. It was just a shock, and I’m like, ‘Doctor, that’s impossible!’” The new mom also joked that God was cutting her “some slack” because she had always wanted at total of three children.

“I’ve always wanted three kids and the older I’m getting, I’m like, ‘Okay, maybe just one more would be nice,’” Jaime said. “I was getting a little sad, but it was like, ‘We’ll give you two in one. You don’t have to do another pregnancy.’” But Jaime and Hamzi weren’t the only ones who wanted to expand the family, as new-big-brother Dezi had been asking for a sibling for years.

“He’s been begging Hamzi and I to give him a sibling since he was in kindergarten,” Jaime revealed to the publication. “He’s very patient and sweet and gentle and is going to be the best little babysitter ever.” SO sweet! And now the little bundles of joy have arrived. Congrats again, Jaime and Hamzi!

